EaseMyTrip has withdrawn from all India-Pakistan matches in the WCL 2025 despite a 5-year deal, stating it stands with India and cannot support events that normalize ties with a nation promoting terrorism.

EaseMyTrip Co-founder Nishant Pitti has clarified that it will not be associated with any India-Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The company clarified its stance, stating that despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL two years ago, it will not associate with or participate in any match involving Pakistan.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, took to his X account to express support for the Indian team, while explaining the company's position.

"India vs Pakistan - WCL Semi-Final. We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," Pitti said in his post.

He further added, "@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind"

EaseMyTrip would not associate with any match involving Pakistan

Earlier, travel-tech Portal EaseMyTrip released an official statement regarding its sponsorship of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The company clarified its stance, stating that despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL two years ago, it will not associate with or participate in any match involving Pakistan.

The travel tech platform emphasised that its position has always been clear. EaseMyTrip supports the India Champions and stands firmly by the team. However, the company maintains that it does not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. EaseMyTrip reaffirmed its commitment to Team India, expressing its desire to see the cup brought home.

On Sunday, in a post on X, EaseMyTrip wrote, "Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear--EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan. We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team. However, as a matter of principle, we do not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was communicated unambiguously to the WCL team from the beginning. EaseMyTrip supports Team India, but will not engage in any match featuring Pakistan. Let's bring the cup home. Bharat First. Always."

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading travel tech platforms, announced it as the presenting partner for season 2 of the much-anticipated World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL).

WCL apologised for hurting the sentiments of Indian public

Meanwhile, WCL has now officially called off the India-Pakistan match and apologised for hurting the sentiments and hopes of people.
In its statement, WCL said that it had announced the India-Pak fixture after a recent volleyball match between the two countries to create happy memories for fans. The tournament says that this may have ended up hurting the feelings of many and causing discomfort to Indian legends.

In the wake of this, a decision to call off the fixture was taken. WCL further apologised for hurting sentiments. (ANI)