Wayne Rooney has candidly revealed that he battled suicidal thoughts during his peak at Manchester United, struggling to balance his high-profile career with personal turmoil, eventually seeking therapy with support from his wife, Coleen.

Wayne Rooney Reveals Past Battle With Suicide During United Career

London [UK], November 17 (ANI): Former England and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney admitted to contemplating suicide during his peak years with the Red Devils. Rooney, who represented Manchester United from 2004 to 2017, was speaking on Life At the Midpoint with Gabby Logan Podcast.

During his reign with Manchester United, Rooney won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup title, a UEFA Champions League title and four FA Community Shields. He is club's leading goal scorers with 253 goals. Speaking on the podcast as quoted by Goal.com, Rooney, who came into the club as a talented teen prodigy said that his private life was in sharp contrast with his on-field heroics, having married his wife Coleen in 2008 and becoming a father to Kai, his son, who is now a footballer as well.

During his lowest points, Rooney would hide away from public and would drink at his home for two days so that his son would not see him in such a state. "I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with. Then I did not want Kai seeing me like that, so that is why I would hide away as well," Rooney said.

"I got to a place where you are contemplating suicide. You just did not want to be around anyone. I did not want to be see people in the streets. I did not want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else I really struggled with it," he added.

The club's all-time goal scorer spoke on trying to mask his struggles. "Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that," he added.

During that period, Rooney turned to therapy during what should have been a really great time in his life and career on and off the field. "I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it was not. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking," he said.

Rooney credited his wife for "sticking by him" and helping him overcome his issues. "Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it," he said.

After leaving the club, he would return for a stint with Everton, a club he started his senior career with and also played for DC United and Derby County till 2021 in club circuit. He would be active for England till 2018. Since then, Wayne has taken up several managerial gigs with Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth. (ANI)