Arthur Fils earned a historic win at the ATP Finals in Turin, defeating Rafael Jodar to become the first Frenchman to win a match at the tournament since 2011. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev opened his campaign with a victory over Flavio Cobolli.

Arthur Fils Makes History With First ATP Finals Win Against Jodar

Arthur Fils earned his first ATP Finals win at Turin on Tuesday, outclassing debutant Rafael Jodar. Flis beat Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, as per ATP's official website. After slipping in the first set, Flis took control of the match in dominant fashion and became the first Frenchman to win a match at the season-ender tournament since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011. With a win which came in an hour and 52 minutes, Fils kept the John McEnroe Group standings finely poised. Ben Shelton, who had beaten Fils during the Sunday's opener, could get the semifinal spot if he beats world number one and two-time Grand Slammer Alexander Zverev, while Zverev will advance if he wins in straight sets. "I played great match against Ben, actually, I was just unlucky," Fils said as per ATP's official website. "Here, the first set was a bit ‘so so’ with a little bit of frustration. But I am very happy with how I handled the second and the third, and a little bit of relief now."

On the other hand, after an year away from ATP Finals, the world number five Daniil Medvedev started his campaign with a win over Flavio Cobolli. The Russian tennis star managed to block out all the noise in favour of home favourite and debutant Cobolli, beating him -6(4), 6-3 inside Inalpi Arena in Turin. Medvedev, making his seventh appearance in the season-ender event, is now 1-0 in Ivan Lendl Group as he chases his second ATP Finals title. "I managed to serve well," said Medvedev, who won 83 per cent (34/41) of first-serve points. "It is a very fast indoor court, so the serve is important. He managed to [serve] well in the break points in the first set. There was one point where I could have done a tiny bit better, but other than that he was serving well. I’m happy I managed to stay tough and get the win," he signed off.