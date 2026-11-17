Rajasthan Royals have announced their 19-player squad for the IPL 2027 season, retaining key stars while acquiring Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth via trade. The team looks to build on last season's third-place finish with six slots remaining.

Rajasthan Royals Confirm Squad for IPL 2027 Auction After Trades

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals have confirmed their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, backing a core group of players to continue building together while strengthening their bowling options through the trade window.

The 19-player squad includes captain Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, combining emerging talent with established international experience as the Royals build on last season’s third-place finish, according to a press release. Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra and Yash Punja also form part of the group.

Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth join the Royals from Lucknow Super Giants through a trade that sees Sam Curran move in the opposite direction. Kumar Sangakkara, head coach and Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, said: “We believe in this group and want to give our players the continuity and support to build something together. Our young batters have important roles to play, and the experience around them will be valuable as they take on greater responsibility.

“Shami and Siddharth give us additional options with the ball. With this group in place, we can approach the auction with a clear understanding of the roles we still need to strengthen. “These decisions also mean parting ways with people who have been valued members of our dressing room. We thank every departing player for their commitment to the Royals and wish them every success.”

The franchise has released Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh and Emanjot Singh Chahal. The Royals extend a special word of thanks to Shimron Hetmyer for his contributions across his time with the franchise and the memorable moments he has shared with supporters. He leaves with the franchise’s gratitude and warmest wishes. The franchise also thanks Tushar Deshpande for his contribution to the Royals and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career.

Players retained and released for IPL 2027

RR retained players 2027: Riyan Parag (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Yash Punja.

RR released players 2027: Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal.

Traded in: Mohammed Shami and Manimaran Siddharth.

Traded out: Sam Curran.

Squad: 19

Maximum slots to fill: 6

Purse remaining: Rs 27.05 Crores.