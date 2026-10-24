Ugandan boxer Aziz Abdul was disqualified and stripped of his silver medal after punching Egypt’s Mohamed Hossen in the back of the head after the final bell at the African Boxing Championships. Hossen won gold, as fans demanded a lifetime ban for Abdul.

The African Boxing Championships witnessed a shocking turn of events during the men's 90kg final in Nairobi, where Ugandan boxer Aziz Abdul launched a horrific display of unsportsmanlike conduct.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Aziz Abdul was seen delivering a heavy, illegal blow to the back of Egyptian boxer Mohamed Hossen's head moments after the final bell had already rung. This caused chaotic scenes as the Egyptian boxer’s coach and members of his corner reacted furiously to the Ugandan boxer.

The security and match officials had to intervene and separate the two camps as tensions boiled over around the ring. The Ugandan boxer appeared to have deliberately launched a punch at his opponent as he turned away, completely caught off guard.

Also Read: Boxer Mary Kom Eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 After Seven Week Stay

How Did the Unsportsmanlike Moment Unfold in the Ring?

The men’s 90kg final of the African Boxing Championships grabbed the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide, but for all the wrong reasons. Egyptian boxer Mohamed Hossen was on the verge of winning his gold medal when the bout took a dramatic turn in the closing seconds.

As the final bell echoed across the boxing arena, Hossen lowered his guard and turned away to celebrate his victory. However, Aziz Abdul, who was standing right behind him, stepped forward and unleashed a heavy, unexpected punch straight to the back of the Egyptian fighter's head.

The illegal punch landed with full force on the completely defenseless Hossen, leaving the crowd and ring officials stunned by the sudden turn of events. The Egyptian boxer’s team immediately rushed toward the ring to confront Aziz, sparking intense confusion and heated arguments on the apron.

The match officials and security intervened to restrain both corners, restoring order before the situation escalated further, as the referee moved in to evaluate the severe infraction.

Scroll to load tweet…

The tournament officials promptly reviewed the incident and disqualified Abdul Aziz from the final and stripped him of his silver medal due to the blatant and dangerous violation of boxing regulations.

As a result, Mohamed Hosen, who didn’t sustain severe injuries from an illegal punch, was declared the winner and awarded the gold medal, as the arena echoed with applause for his triumph amidst the controversy.

Netizens Demand Ban After Aziz Abdul’s Disqualification

Ugandan boxer Aziz Abdul’s illegal punch on his Egyptian opponent Mohamed Hossen has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens demanding a complete ban on his professional career following his disqualification from the final.

Taking to their X handles, many condemned Aziz Abdul’s actions and called for a ban, with some recalling his disqualification at the 2026 Commonwealth Games for headbutting England’s Damar Thomas, while others also questioned whether the incident should lead to a lifetime ban.

Another section of users also criticised the punch for landing after the final bell and hitting Hossen on the back of his head, while others demanded that Abdul be removed from the sport altogether rather than just a ban.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Aziz Abdul, a grandson of former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, has built a controversial profile in the sport and has often been under scrutiny for his controversial behaviour.

Known as ‘Ringo’ in combat sports circles, Abdul has consistently tried to distance himself from his family's notorious past while making headlines for his fiery temper inside the ring.

Also Read: Neeraj Goyat to face former UFC champ Anthony Pettis in Jan 2027