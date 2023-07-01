WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's 87.66m javelin throw that won him the Lausanne Diamond League

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra makes an impressive comeback after a one-month injury break, securing victory in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League. This is his second consecutive victory in the prestigious one-day meeting series.

Neeraj Chopra, aged 25, displayed immense resilience as he returned to the field following a muscle strain that forced him to miss three significant events in the past month. Despite this setback, Chopra's exceptional skills shone through as he dominated the competition and secured the Diamond League title in Lausanne.

His winning throw of 87.66m in the fifth round showcased his unwavering determination and unmatched talent. Prior to this, he opened the event with a foul, followed by throws of 83.52m and 85.04m. In the fourth round, he faced another foul but ultimately achieved victory with his exceptional fifth-round throw.

The podium for the men's javelin throw in Lausanne featured Germany's Julian Weber in second place with an impressive throw of 87.03m. Meanwhile, Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic secured the third spot with a noteworthy effort of 86.13m.

Neeraj Chopra's triumph in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League is not his first accolade in this esteemed series. Last year, he claimed victory in the same event, earning his maiden Diamond League title. Continuing his stellar performance, he subsequently went on to win the Diamond League trophy in the grand finale.

Earlier this season, Neeraj Chopra demonstrated his exceptional abilities by emerging victorious in the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Doha, where he recorded an impressive throw of 88.67m. With a personal best of 89.94m, Chopra's talent and dedication have consistently propelled him to new heights in his career.