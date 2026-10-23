A monkey startled Karnataka’s Uma Kashvi during the BCCI U-19 Women’s T20 quarterfinal against Vidarbha. Karnataka won by six runs to reach the semifinals, while the rising all-rounder continues to build her reputation in youth cricket.

In a hilarious yet unexpected interruption, a monkey briefly stole the spotlight during the BCCI U-19 Women’s T20 Quarterfinal between Vidarbha and Karnataka at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, October 22.

Karnataka U19 qualified for the semifinal with a thrilling six-run win over Vidarbha. After posting a total of 140/7 in 20 overs, thanks to vital contributions from Kushi Suryakanth (33*) and Karnika Karthik (23) in the middle order, Karnataka restricted the hosts to 134/7, despite Sakshi Bhupal scoring a quickfire 25* off 18 balls and Swara Thakare adding an unbeaten 32 late in the innings.

Uma Kashvi (3/18) and Saina Kapoor (2/18) led the spin attack to derail Vidarbha's chase during the crucial middle overs and helped Karnataka clinch a victory in the quarterfinal clinch a hard-fought victory.

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Monkey Startles Karnataka Fielder

As Karnataka sealed their place in the semifinal following a victory over Vidarbha in the U19 Women’s T20 Quarterfinal, it was a lighthearted moment during the match that completely stole the show on social media.

During Vidarbha’s run chase, Karnataka bowler Uma Kashvi was fielding near the boundary line when the monkey, who was already sitting on the outfield, caught her attention. Unaware of how close she was getting while tracking, Uma turned around and froze upon spotting the primate just feet away.

In a video that went viral on social media, Uma can be seen startled as the monkey rushed past her, causing her to lose her balance and fall onto the turf near the boundary rope. However, the Karnataka U19 vice-captain didn’t suffer any injury as the monkey harmlessly scampered off the field and into the stands.

Uma Kashvi was apparently in disbelief over the monkey’s sudden appearance, shaking her head with a mix of amusement and relief as she shared a quick laugh with the on-field umpires and her Karnataka teammates.

She immediately stood up and continued fielding, unaffected by the brief scare, as her teammates broke into chuckles and gave her a lighthearted round of applause for keeping her composure.

Who is Uma Kashvi?

Uma Kashvi is often touted as the next big thing in Indian women’s cricket, given her explosive all-round skills and unwavering temperament under pressure. She is known for her sharp off-spin variations and handy power-hitting in the lower-middle order.

Kashvi began training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC) and shot to the local limelight when she scored a double century in a junior club-level inter-school tournament at the age of 12. Uma Kashvi has been representing Karnataka at the Under-19 level and is emerging as a promising young all-rounder in women’s cricket.

In June-July this year, Uma Kashvi played for India Women’s U19 in the ODI as well as T20I series in Sri Lanka, where India swept the three-match T20 series 3-0 and won all three ODIs to complete a clean sweep across both formats.

Uma Kashvi is expected to feature in the next year's Women’s U19 World Cup, where the Women in Blue will defend their triumph in Bangladesh and Nepal, aiming to repeat their historic championship run.

With her big-match temperament and knack for delivering under pressure, Uma Kashvi will undoubtedly be one of the players to watch out for on the global stage.

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