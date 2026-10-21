West Indies skipper Shai Hope has entered the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for batters after a successful series against India. In ODI rankings, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Sediqullah Atal made significant gains after a win over Zimbabwe.

Following a bumper T20I series against India, West Indies skipper Shai Hope entered the top 10 in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters, while Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan and Sediqullah Atal made major advances in the ODI Rankings.

Hope's Surge in T20I Rankings

Hope finished the T20I series as the leading run-scorer during a 2-2 draw against India, accumulating 261 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and a half-century. He was also named 'Player of the Series' for his contributions with the bat. Hope is in the top 10, moving up from 11th to ninth after a match-winning 102 not out in the fourth match of the series against India, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Sherfane Rutherford’s 49 not out off 26 balls in the fourth T20I lifted him six places to 18th, while spinner Gudakesh Motie is up 10 places to 26th among bowlers, as per ICC.

Gains in ODI Rankings from UAE Tri-Series

Atal and Rashid made major gains in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after helping their team secure an impressive 158-run victory over Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tri-Series in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Left-handed opener Sediqullah struck 102 as Afghanistan posted a total of 294 after electing to bat. His 'Player of the Match' effort helped him gain 12 slots and reach 20th position even as Rashid’s haul of four for 17 that included the prize scalp of Sikandar Raza, has helped him consolidate his position at the top of the bowling rankings, taking him a good 80 rating points ahead of Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh batter Tanzid Hasan’s knock of 46 in the opening match of the UAE Tri-Series, which they lost to Zimbabwe, sees him move up three places to 21st, while fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is up nine places to a career-best 12th place after a haul of three for 44 in the loss. There is a jostling of places on the table there, with the slots from 11 to 20 covered by just 28 points.

Others to gain after matches of this tri-series include Afghanistan’s left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi (up 12 places to 46th) after grabbing two for 15 against Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe’s Brad Evans, who took seven wickets in two matches, progressing 19 places to joint-65th.

Other Notable Ranking Updates

The latest rankings update, that also takes into account performances in the Pakistan Tri-Series, England opener Tom Banton’s knock of 57 off 53 deliveries has helped him move up 16 places to 66th position, Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha’s score of 107 in a 37-run win over Sri Lanka has helped him inch up one place to 12th position while Sri Lanka’s Pavan Rathnayake (up 34 places to 75th) is another one to move up the batting table.

Pakistan fast bowlers Haris Rauf (up two places to 20th and Naseem Shah (up four places to 45th) and upcoming Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar (up seven places to 31st) have moved up the ODI bowling rankings.