NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' fans applaud Stephen Curry's dazzling show to level series against Celtics

Stephen Curry carried the Warriors to their second win of the finals with 43 points, ten rebounds, and four assists in a closely contested Game 4. Curry started another NBA final game well with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. However, the Celtics came out of the first period with a one-point lead thanks to an efficient Jayson Tatum 12-point quarter which included three makes out of three from three-point range.

The second quarter was another close one. Jordan Poole gave the Warriors a five-point lead to start the second with two threes; however, a Celtics run led by Jaylen Brown meant the Celtics went into the half with a five-point lead. Brown had 10 points in the quarter and didn’t miss a single field goal.

Once again, the third quarter was dominated by Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Curry scored 14 points, including four made threes out of five. The Warriors, who trailed by five at the end of the first half, led by one point going into the fourth.

To start the fourth quarter, it looked like the quarter would belong to the Celtics again. With 4:56 left in the game, the Celtics led by four after a Marcus Smart three-pointer. The Celtics would get outscored 17-3 after this. The collapse began with an Andrew Wiggins putback that gave him 17 points and 14 of his 16 rebounds. Steph Curry was instrumental in this run as he ended the fourth quarter with 10 points and finished with 43 points in total. After bricking multiple three-point attempts, Al Horford would finally make a three to cut down the lead to three with 1:32. However, Golden State scored on their next possession off an offensive rebound, and the Celtics would not score again in the game.

What made the fourth-quarter collapse even more remarkable was that the Celtics had dominated every finals fourth quarter so far.

Besides Curry, The Warriors got contributions from Andrew Wiggins, who had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Klay Thompson, who was inefficient for his 18 points but hit a few clutch shots in the fourth. Jayson Tatum struggled after getting off to a hot start, making less than 35% of his field-goal attempts. Jaylen Brown fared better as a scorer going 9/19 from the field; however, he missed a few important shots in the fourth-quarter collapse.

With the series tied 2-2, We go back to Chase Center for a Pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, at 6:30 AM. Here's a look at some reactions of Twitter following Game 4, with several fans lauding Stephen Curry's show: