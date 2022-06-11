Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry's masterclass and Warriors’ Game 4 win in numbers

    In a game of massive runs that included an all-time great performance by Warriors' Stephen Curry, several records were made in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics.

    nba finals 2022 stephen curry masterclass and golden state warriors game 4 win against boston celtics in number krn
    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has been on fire all series long, especially from his favoured three-point range. In the NBA Finals 2022 against Boston Celtics, Curry has made five or more threes in the first four games- the longest such streak in the history of the NBA Finals.

    Also read: NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win

    With a 43-point, 10-rebound game, Curry became the second point guard to have 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in an NBA finals game. The Warriors' star also became the second-oldest player with a 40-10 game in the Finals, only behind LA Lakers legend LeBron James. 

    Remarkably, Steph outscored the Warriors' starters by himself 43 to 39, making him the oldest player to achieve this feat in 24 years. 

    With 43 points in Game 4 today, Curry became the joint leader for points in a Finals Game 4. 

    He also became the third player ever with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game 4 of the NBA finals. 

    Curry found some assistance from Andrew Wiggins, who had 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 2014 first overall pick because the first Warriors player to record such a statline in over 55 years. 

    The Warriors' late comeback included a huge 15-0 run in "clutch time". That was the highest differential in finals history.  

    This win meant the Warriors had won 100 playoff games since Steph Curry was drafted, the most in that span. 

    The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green also tied the great San Antonio Spurs trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker in playoff wins.  

    Also read: NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' fans applaud Stephen Curry's dazzling show to level series against Celtics 

