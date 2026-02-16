Waqar Younis stated Pakistan lost the T20 WC clash against India in the first innings, claiming India's 175 was "out of Pakistan's reach." He praised Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's tactics and Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding bowling.

After India's commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, former Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis said the Men in Green lost the match in the first innings itself when India posted 175, a total he believed was beyond their reach.

Waqar believes Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes, as he gave Hardik Pandya the new ball, and praised Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, calling him 'outstanding as always'. With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1. "Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes. He gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that," Waqar Younis said on JioStar.

Waqar Younis on Pakistan's mistakes

Waqar felt Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha delayed bringing on mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who later took a wicket for just 24 runs, but by then Ishan Kishan had already done damage. Waqar added that Pakistan's batting isn't strong and that if India had scored 140-150 instead of 175, the outcome might have been different. "When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs. Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early. Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost," he added.

'Pakistan's batting is not great'

Waqar also pointed out Pakistan's batting frailties, stating that a lower target might have made the contest more competitive. "We always knew Pakistan's batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different," he said.

Match Summary: India vs Pakistan

India registered a comprehensive 61-run win over Pakistan to reach the Super 8s, courtesy of an outstanding half-century from Ishan Kishan, alongside vital contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh provided late cameos, which powered India to 175/7.

India's Innings

Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss, and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh finished the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

T20 World Cup Group A Standings

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

