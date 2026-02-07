VVS Laxman praised the support staff and Ravi Shastri hailed the players' character after India U19 defeated England by 100 runs to win the 2026 World Cup. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking 175 powered India to a mammoth total of 411/9.

Cricket Fraternity Heaps Praise

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman commended the Indian Under-19 cricket team's support staff, while Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the India U19 players after the team secured the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England by 100 runs in a high-scoring final at Harare in Zimbabwe on Friday. VVS Laxman, who is also the Director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), praised the support staff, led by coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, for their professionalism and teamwork, and expressed pride in their collective effort in securing the World Cup victory.

VVS Laxman, in an X post, said, "Proud of what we achieved together. Your professionalism, attention to detail and genuine care for the boys made all the difference. This World Cup will always remind us of what true teamwork means. Thank you for everything you put in, day after day."

Ravi Shastri praised India U19 for their composure, teamwork and character under pressure. Highlighting the team's talent and temperament, Shastri noted that this victory is just the beginning of their promising cricketing careers. "Watching this India Under-19 side lift the World Cup was special. Not just because they won, but because of how they went about it - composed, aware of the moment, and willing to take responsibility when it mattered most. These boys handled pressure like seasoned pros and played for each other every step of the way. That tells you a lot about their character. Talent will get you noticed, but temperament is what takes you forward, and this group has plenty of both. Enjoy this win. Savour it. And remember, this is just the first chapter. Indian cricket will be hearing these names for a long time," said Ravi Shastri in his X post.

India's Dominant Final Performance

Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking Innings

In a spectacular display of batting, India U19 crushed England U19 by 100 runs to lift the U19 World Cup title, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering 175 off just 80 balls. Opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth 411/9, setting a daunting target of 412. Suryavanshi's innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached his century in just 55 balls and his 150 in 71 balls--the fastest 150 in tournament history. Skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed a steady 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu (40 off 31 balls) and Kanishk Chouhan (37* off 20 balls) helped maintain the momentum, ensuring India crossed the 400-run mark. Suryavanshi's 15 sixes in a single innings also set a new U19 World Cup record.

England's Valiant Chase Falls Short

England's chase began shakily, losing Joseph Moores for 17 in the fourth over. A partnership between Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes steadied the innings, but breakthroughs from India's bowlers kept England under pressure. Dawkins scored a fighting 66 off 56 balls, but wickets fell in clusters, including a key scalp by Captain Mhatre. Caleb Falconer staged a late counter-attack with a 67-ball 115, hitting nine fours and seven sixes, but his efforts were in vain as India wrapped up the innings at 311 all out in 40.2 overs.

RS Ambrish was India's leading bowler with 3/56, supported by Deepesh Devendran (2/64) and Kanishk Chouhan (2/63).

Records and Historic Context

India's dominant performance also set a new record for sixes in a Youth ODI final, hitting 31 sixes -- well clear of the previous record of 23. The victory adds to India's Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, while England are yet to win their second title since 1998.

