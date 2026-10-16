Vrindavan is set to host its inaugural T-20 cricket tournament from November 11-18, 2026. Organised by the Vrindavan Cricket Academy, the eight-day event will feature eight teams, 15 day-night matches, and will be streamed live on an OTT platform.

Vrindavan T-20: Key Details and Schedule

Vrindavan is all set to witness an exciting new chapter in its sporting journey with the inaugural edition of Vrindavan T-20, a cricket tournament organised by Vrindavan Cricket Academy. Scheduled to take place from November 11 to November 18, 2026, the tournament will feature eight teams competing across 15 matches over eight days in a day-and-night format, according to a press release.

The tournament will follow a two-pool format, bringing together competitive cricket, entertainment and regional engagement. With matches scheduled under lights, Vrindavan T-20 aims to create an exciting sporting experience for cricket fans while providing a platform for local talent and businesses to connect with a wider audience.

Live Streaming and Wider Reach

A major highlight of the tournament will be its live streaming on an OTT platform, allowing cricket enthusiasts to follow the action beyond the stadium and extending the tournament’s reach to viewers across different regions.

Vision to Boost Regional Cricket

Bijay Singh Rajput, President of Vrindavan T-20, said the tournament aims to promote competitive cricket and regional engagement, while putting Vrindavan on the cricketing map.

“We are delighted to bring Vrindavan T-20 to cricket fans. The tournament will provide an exciting platform for competitive cricket and regional engagement. With eight teams, 15 matches and live OTT coverage, we aim to create a memorable sporting event that puts Vrindavan on the cricketing map,” he said. (ANI)