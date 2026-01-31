Kevin Pietersen’s ‘Winner Stays On’ challenge sparked debate after he chose Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar. With both legends boasting remarkable records, comparisons across formats highlight contrasting strengths in Tests and ODIs.

Former England and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Kevin Pietersen stirred conversation after playing the ‘Winner Stays On’ challenge on the Home of Cricket Instagram handle. The format required him to choose between himself and other all‑time greats, eventually leading to a final showdown between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

In the early rounds, Pietersen backed himself over Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, and Ricky Ponting. His confidence reflected a career tally of 13,797 runs with 32 centuries in 277 matches. Kallis and Ponting, however, remain among the most prolific scorers in history, with 25,534 and 27,483 runs respectively, combining for 133 centuries. Lara, ninth all‑time with 22,358 runs and 53 centuries, still holds the record for the highest individual Test score of 400 not out.

When faced with Rahul Dravid, Pietersen deferred to the Indian legend, acknowledging his extraordinary record of 24,208 runs and 48 centuries. From that point, Kohli became his consistent choice, as Pietersen selected the modern Indian great over Dravid, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith. In the final round, Pietersen opted for Kohli ahead of Tendulkar, a decision that immediately fueled comparisons between the two icons.

The debate over Kohli versus Tendulkar remains one of cricket’s most enduring. Tendulkar, known as the Little Master, holds the upper hand in Test cricket with 15,921 runs and 51 centuries, unmatched in the format. Kohli, who concluded his Test career with 9,230 runs and 30 centuries in 123 matches, trails in overall numbers but remains celebrated for his consistency.

In ODIs, the rivalry is closer. Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs, while Kohli has reached 14,797. Yet Kohli has already surpassed Tendulkar’s record for centuries in the format, registering 54 compared to Tendulkar’s 49. Kohli also boasts a superior average of 58.71, significantly higher than Tendulkar’s 44.83. In contrast, Tendulkar’s Test average of 53.78 eclipses Kohli’s 46.85, underscoring their differing strengths across formats.