Virat Kohli's Ranji return ends in disappointment, but viral video of him posing for photos steal show (WATCH)

In a match that captured national attention, Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years ended with a whimper, as Delhi clinched a dominant innings and 19-run victory over Railways on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's Ranji return ends in disappointment, but viral video of him posing for photos steal show (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

In a match that captured national attention, Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years ended with a whimper, as Delhi clinched a dominant innings and 19-run victory over Railways on Saturday. The match, however, took a viral turn off the field as Kohli’s interactions with fans, ground staff, and even Delhi cops made waves on social media.

After Delhi resumed their innings at 334 for seven, they quickly declared at 374 all out, extending their lead to 133 runs. Railways, in reply, capitulated spectacularly, falling for just 114 in 30.5 overs to give Delhi a comprehensive victory. Despite his limited contribution of six runs off 15 balls in the first innings, Kohli remained the focal point of the match. However, spectators were left disappointed as the star batter didn’t get a chance to bat again, with Railways crumbling under pressure.

Delhi off-spinner Shivam Sharma was the standout performer, claiming a five-wicket haul as Railways lost their remaining wickets in quick succession. Delhi's victory, while important for their quest for knockout qualification in the Elite Group D, was marred by Railways' reckless batting, which allowed the game to end early.

The focus, however, shifted from the action on the field to Kohli's interactions off it. After his brief stint at the crease, Kohli spent a significant amount of time in the dressing room, mingling with teammates and taking the opportunity to pose for pictures with various people around the stadium. Videos of the star batter posing for photos with Delhi Police officers, ground staff, and even fans went viral on social media.

WATCH: Virat Kohli poses with team, Delhi cops, ground staff and more at Arun Jaitley Stadium

While Kohli’s return to domestic cricket was eagerly anticipated, his short-lived performance left many hoping for more action in the second innings. Unfortunately, Railways' batting collapse, marked by reckless shots and quick wickets, meant that Kohli's much-anticipated return to the crease never materialized.

Brief scores: Delhi 374 in 106.4 overs beat Railways 241 and 114 all out in 30.5 overs (Mohammed Said 31; Shivam Sharma 5/33) by innings and 19 runs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji Ambati Rayadu defends batter's return, says spark will reignite on its own snt

'Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji': Ambati Rayadu defends batter's return, says spark will reignite on its own

football Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH) snt

Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is snt

Hardik Pandya overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era snt

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era

Ranji Trophy: Is it the end of road for Virat Kohli in Tests after 6-run dismissal in Delhi vs Railways match?

Ranji Trophy: Is it the end of road for Virat Kohli in Tests after 6-run dismissal in Delhi vs Railways match?

Recent Stories

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies shk

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend RBA

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth snt

Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur shk

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared snt

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon