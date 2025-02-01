Virat Kohli's Ranji return ends in disappointment, but viral video of him posing for photos steal show (WATCH)

In a match that captured national attention, Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years ended with a whimper, as Delhi clinched a dominant innings and 19-run victory over Railways on Saturday.

In a match that captured national attention, Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years ended with a whimper, as Delhi clinched a dominant innings and 19-run victory over Railways on Saturday. The match, however, took a viral turn off the field as Kohli’s interactions with fans, ground staff, and even Delhi cops made waves on social media.

After Delhi resumed their innings at 334 for seven, they quickly declared at 374 all out, extending their lead to 133 runs. Railways, in reply, capitulated spectacularly, falling for just 114 in 30.5 overs to give Delhi a comprehensive victory. Despite his limited contribution of six runs off 15 balls in the first innings, Kohli remained the focal point of the match. However, spectators were left disappointed as the star batter didn’t get a chance to bat again, with Railways crumbling under pressure.

Delhi off-spinner Shivam Sharma was the standout performer, claiming a five-wicket haul as Railways lost their remaining wickets in quick succession. Delhi's victory, while important for their quest for knockout qualification in the Elite Group D, was marred by Railways' reckless batting, which allowed the game to end early.

The focus, however, shifted from the action on the field to Kohli's interactions off it. After his brief stint at the crease, Kohli spent a significant amount of time in the dressing room, mingling with teammates and taking the opportunity to pose for pictures with various people around the stadium. Videos of the star batter posing for photos with Delhi Police officers, ground staff, and even fans went viral on social media.

While Kohli’s return to domestic cricket was eagerly anticipated, his short-lived performance left many hoping for more action in the second innings. Unfortunately, Railways' batting collapse, marked by reckless shots and quick wickets, meant that Kohli's much-anticipated return to the crease never materialized.

Brief scores: Delhi 374 in 106.4 overs beat Railways 241 and 114 all out in 30.5 overs (Mohammed Said 31; Shivam Sharma 5/33) by innings and 19 runs.

