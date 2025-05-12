Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of a glorious era, not just for Indian cricket but for global cricket as well. While his runs, centuries, and leadership achievements will forever be etched in history, it’s his infectious energy, fierce expressions, dance moves and fiery passion on the field that have truly captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Kohli’s retirement marks the departure of a player who wore his heart on his sleeve, and his many expressions — from joyous celebrations to intense anger — were often as viral as his performances.

On Monday, Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket, announcing his retirement at 36 after playing 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs with 30 centuries at an average of 46.85. Yet, his retirement isn’t just a reflection of his stellar cricketing achievements — it’s a moment to reflect on how Kohli’s face became the canvas for every emotion that cricket could offer.

The Many Faces of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is as much about his expressions as he is about his runs. Over the years, his passionate demeanor on the field, especially in Test cricket, has made him a unique character in the cricketing world. From clenched fists and intense staring into the distance after scoring a century, to his iconic angry exchanges with opponents, Kohli’s many moods have been an integral part of his legacy.

His trademark aggressive celebration, often a mixture of joy and defiance, became a signature move after every big score. His dance moves and fist-pumping were statements of his unrelenting hunger for success. For many fans, these expressions became as iconic as his records. Whether it was his intense stare down with bowlers after hitting them for sixes or his exuberant celebrations with teammates after wickets, Kohli’s facial expressions became the embodiment of the modern cricketer.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way," Kohli said in his retirement announcement. His words carry weight, but it was always his ability to connect with the game through his expressions that also made him stand out.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” Kohli added in his farewell message.

Glimpses: How Virat Kohli Entralled Fans With His Many Faces

A Farewell to an Icon: Kohli's Impact on Test Cricket

Kohli’s Test career spans 123 matches, in which he amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings. His highest score, an unbeaten 254*, remains one of the standout performances of his career. He ranks as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, trailing only cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

Making his debut in June 2011 against the West Indies, Kohli’s early years were challenging. His first Test tour, a disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, didn’t hint at the greatness that was to follow. However, his breakthrough came soon after, with a match-changing century against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, a knock that propelled him into the limelight. By the end of that tour, he had scored 300 runs, including a century and a fifty, outshining stalwarts like Tendulkar, Dravid, and Sehwag, who struggled to find form.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli enjoyed one of the greatest batting primes in Test history, amassing 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an astonishing average of 66.79. During this period, he struck 16 centuries and 10 fifties, with seven of those centuries being double centuries — a record for any captain in Test cricket. His remarkable consistency was on full display, including his career-defining 254* against South Africa, which solidified his reputation as one of the best Test batsmen in the world.

However, the 2020s marked a period of struggle. Kohli’s form dipped significantly, with only 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at a modest average of 30.72. Despite this, his performances in 2023 were a ray of hope, as he scored 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, including two centuries and two fifties.

Kohli’s career has never been without its challenges. Throughout his journey, he battled weaknesses, particularly against deliveries outside the off-stump and against spinners. Yet, it was his resilience and ability to overcome setbacks that defined him as a cricketer. His struggles were often followed by redemption — none more notable than his transformation in the 2018 England tour. After a disastrous 2014 series in England, where he scored only 134 runs in 10 innings, Kohli returned four years later to score a phenomenal 593 runs, including five scores above fifty.

His career also featured memorable tours, such as the 2014-15 Australia series where he smashed 692 runs against a fierce attack led by Mitchell Johnson, and his leadership during India’s historic ICC World Test Championship triumph. From Centurion to Melbourne, Perth to Edgbaston, and even at home, Kohli faced some of the world’s best bowlers, offering fans countless unforgettable moments.

Kohli’s last Test century came in early 2023 against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad, marking the final significant milestone of his Test career. His last Test tour to Australia earlier this year, in which he scored just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, was a somber end to his Test journey, but it was his century at Perth that offered a glimpse of the brilliance that once defined him.

Kohli’s legacy in Test cricket will forever be remembered for more than just his numbers. It will be defined by his sheer determination, his ability to rise above adversity, and his memorable moments on the field that captured the hearts of millions. From battling world-class attacks to his leadership triumphs, Kohli has left an unforgettable mark on Indian and world cricket.