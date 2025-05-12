Moments after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, a powerful old video of him speaking about the importance of skill, character and temperament in the format has gone viral, sparking an emotional wave among fans and cricket lovers across the world.

"Those who play Test cricket, they know how much character, skill and temperament is put to test," Kohli says in the clip. "The match does not get over in one day or in a few hours. Even if you've had a good evening, then also you have to wake up and show up the next day."

The heartfelt monologue, now widely circulated across social media platforms, is being hailed as a perfect reflection of what made Kohli such a giant in the longest format of the game. In the video, the 36-year-old opens up about the mental and physical grind of red-ball cricket, emphasising the routines, preparation, and pressure that separate Test cricket from other formats.

"If you're fielding then you have to stand in the field an entire day. In the second innings, you can get out in the first ball and then you have to sit in the dugout and cheer your team to motivate them. We have to find ways to win the game,” he says, offering a peek into the relentless mindset required to survive and succeed.

Kohli’s Test career speaks volumes about his own commitment to these principles. From a struggling debut in 2011 to becoming India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, the journey was nothing short of extraordinary. His record includes 30 centuries, 31 fifties, and a best of 254*, with standout performances across Australia, England, South Africa, and India.

"The constant requirement to come back again in the match regardless of whether you've done a good job or not, that is the real test," he adds in the video—words that echo louder now as his red-ball chapter comes to a close.

Virat Kohli's Test Career: A Look Back

At 36, Virat Kohli bows out of Test cricket after a stellar career spanning 123 matches in whites. He amassed 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, with 30 centuries, 31 fifties in 210 innings, and a highest score of 254*. He retires as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. Though his maiden series was a forgettable one, yielding just 76 runs in five innings, he bounced back quickly. His breakthrough came during the 2011-12 tour of Australia, where he struck a defiant 116 at Adelaide. On a tough tour where Indian batting legends struggled, Kohli stood out with 300 runs in four Tests—emerging as India’s highest run-scorer, and offering a glimpse of the champion he would become.

Between 2011 and 2015, Kohli cemented his place in the side with 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, including 11 centuries and 12 fifties. But it was between 2016 and 2019 that he reached his peak. In these four years, he plundered 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at a staggering average of 66.79, with 16 centuries, 10 fifties, and a career-best 254*. During this phase, he also notched up seven double centuries—the most by a captain in Test history.

However, the 2020s have been less kind to Kohli. Across 39 Tests, he managed 2,028 runs at a modest average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties in 69 innings. A bright spot emerged in 2023, when he seemed to rediscover some of his old touch, scoring 671 runs in eight Tests at 55.91 with two centuries and two fifties.

Still, consistency eluded him. He ended 2024 with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at a disappointing average of 22.47. His final appearance came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia from November to January, where he managed only 190 runs across nine innings. A gritty century at Perth was the standout moment—his first ton since July 2023, when he had scored one in Port of Spain against the West Indies. His last home century had come earlier that same year in Ahmedabad, also against Australia.

Throughout his career, Kohli wrestled with familiar demons—most notably his vulnerability outside the off-stump and occasional struggles against spin. But he always found a way to fight back.

From taking down a fiery Mitchell Johnson-led Australian attack for 692 runs in the iconic 2014-15 tour, to leading India to the ICC World Test Championship mace, to conquering personal ghosts with a dream 593-run redemption tour in England in 2018—Kohli’s Test journey has been one of resilience, fire, and brilliance. Whether it was in Centurion, Melbourne, Perth, Edgbaston, or back home, he delivered masterclasses against the best, crafting moments that will live forever in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli enjoyed a golden run in Tests, scoring 4,208 runs in 43 matches at a stunning average of 66.79, including seven double centuries—the most by a captain in Test history. While his form dipped in the 2020s, he still managed memorable knocks, most recently a century in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The video also touches on how Test cricket demands complete immersion. "There is a routine, one should be aware of their sleep cycles, a mental preparation routine is followed, there is no option here. You can't play one day and say I won't play the remaining four days."

As fans celebrate Kohli’s contributions, the video has become a fitting reminder of why he was more than just a great batsman—he was a flagbearer of the format itself.

"The format of Test cricket is such that whether you have a choice or not, you will have to display your character regardless of whether it is up to the mark or not. All of it comes to the field in Test cricket," Kohli says, signing off in the clip—leaving behind a legacy defined not just by numbers, but by grit, fire, and heart.