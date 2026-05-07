Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former India U19 teammate of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, has passed away at 36. A right-arm medium fast bowler, Gill's death was mourned by the Punjab Cricket Association and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former India U19 teammate of batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, passed away at the age of 36. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), on X, posted that Amanpreet died on Wednesday morning.

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A Look at Gill's Career

Amanpreet, born in Chandigarh, Punjab, on September 16, 1989, was a right-arm medium fast bowler and went on to feature alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Manish Pandey in India's Under-19 side in 2007.

Amanpreet featured in the 2007 tri-nation U19 tournament between India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The tournament, which was held in Sri Lanka, saw Amanpreet take nine wickets in five matches.

In his career, Amanpreet played six First-Class matches and took 11 wickets at an average of 54.72.

Tributes from the Cricket World

Punjab Cricket Association

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), in a post on X, expressed deep sorrow over his demise, remembering him as a dedicated servant of the game. The association extended its heartfelt condolences to his family.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time," the PCA wrote in their X post.

Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also mourned Amanpreet's passing. Yuvraj recalled Amanpreet as a quiet and hardworking cricketer from their early days, and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. "Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," said Yuvraj in his X post.