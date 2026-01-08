Virat Kohli has started practice in Vadodara for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. After a successful 'Player of the Series' win vs South Africa and a strong Vijay Hazare Trophy showing, he aims to continue his dominant form.

Stellar Recent Form

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli started practice in the nets ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara, taking place on Sunday. The three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from Sunday at Vadodara, will mark the return of Virat to the Indian team.

Now an exclusively ODI player, Virat had secured the 'Player of the Series' award against South Africa in December for scoring 302 runs in three matches at an average of 151.00, with two back-to-back centuries and a fifty. Following that, Virat played two Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Delhi in late December, marking his return to the tournament after 15 years, scoring 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh and 77 against Gujarat, looking fluent as ever and turning back the clock to his prime years with his strokeplay.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to Instagram, Virat posted some pictures from practice session at Vadodara along with KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTQfTTfkni5/?hl=en&img_index=1

Continuing the Purple Patch

Virat is in the midst of a lethal limited-overs purple patch, averaging 146 in the last six matches with three centuries and fifties since two successive ducks in Australia started his ODI return on a sour note back in October. Now he looks to carry forward that form against NZ.

Impressive ODI Records

The superstar batter ended the 2025 as the leading ODI run-getter for India, making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96. Against New Zealand in ODIs, he has made 1,657 runs in 33 matches and innings at an average of 55.23, with six centuries and nine fifties and a best score of 154*.

Nearing a Monumental Milestone

He is also 25 runs away from becoming the third player to reach 28,000 international runs. Currently at 27,975 runs at an average of 52.58 in 556 matches and 623 innings, with 84 centuries and 145 innings and best score of 254*, he could join the company of Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara really soon. (ANI)