'Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji': Ambati Rayadu defends batter's return, says spark will reignite on its own

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayadu has opened up on star India batter Virat Kohli returning to play Ranji Trophy after 13 years, saying that the veteran does not need the tournament, but rather needs time to "feel good about everything again". He also urged everyone to "leave him alone".

Virat's return to Ranji for Delhi after 13 years was a mixed affair. While his team registered an incredible win, the outing was not a success for him personally, as he could score just six runs in 15 balls in the only innings he played, perishing to an inswinging delivery by Himanshu Sangwan just after a thumping boundary.

Taking to X, Rayadu wrote that the "spark will ignite on its own" and people must "respect and believe in him".

"Right now Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji. His technique was good for 81 hundreds and it will be good going forward as well.No one shud force him into forcing himself for anything.He needs time to feel good about everything again.The spark within will ignite on its own.basically respect nd believe in him, most importantly leave him alone," posted Rayadu.

Virat's return to Ranji came after fresh mandate by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which made domestic cricket compulsory for all international stars and struggles with form across all formats, especially Test cricket.

Virat has been facing a massive decline in his Test performances that dates back to the start of 2020. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

Virat ended the last year with just 655 international runs in 23 matches and 32 innings, averaging 21.83, with a century and two fifties to his name. His best score was 100*.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

