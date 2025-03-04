IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Varun Chakravarthy gets rid of India's 'Head'ache; WATCH breakthrough moment

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy provided a breakthrough for the Men in Blue by dismissing Travis Head in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

After opting to bat first by skipper Steve Smith, Australia lost an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, dismissed by Mohammed Shami at 4/1. Thereafter, Travis Head took charge of Australia’s innings. The left-handed batter took time to get settled in before he began to take on Indian bowlers with his aggressive batting approach. Given the threat posed by Head against India in recent ICC matches, it was necessary for the Men in Blue to get rid of him to prevent him causing any further damage.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Harbhajan makes special request to Mohammed Shami ahead of semifinal (WATCH)

Finally, India managed to make a crucial breakthrough by removing Travis Head. In the eighth over of Australia’s batting, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brought Varun Chakravarthy into the attack and the decision paid off as the spinner dismissed Head to give a much-needed wicket in the semifinal. The dismissal took place on the second delivery of the over when Travis Head was looking to go for a big shot off Chakravarthy’s length bowling, but he miscued it as the ball went towards long-off and Shubman Gill ran to take a nice catch. Head was dismissed for 39 off 32 balls.

The celebration among the Indian players after Varun Chakravarthy dismissing Travis Head says how much the Men in Blue wanted the wicket, knowing how dangerous Head could be in a high-stakes match like this. The Indian crowds at the Dubai International Stadium were too ecstatic by Travis Head’s dismissal.

WATCH: Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Travis Head

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2025

As soon as Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Travis Head, fans took to social media, especially (formerly Twitter) to express their joy and relief, lauding the mystery spinner for providing a crucial breakthrough for India.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Travis Head’s dismissal

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 4, 2025

— Brahmdev Bangra (@BrahmdevBangra) March 4, 2025

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Travis Head got a reprieve after Mohammed Shami dropped his catch in the first over of Australia’s batting. On the first ball, Head was trying to play on the on-side of Shami’s length delivery, but all he managed to do was a leading edge. The veteran Indian pacer stretched his hand out to take the catch, but the ball did not stick.

Travis Head has been India’s nemesis in ICC tournaments. His incredible performances hurt India’s chances of winning the ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship last year. In the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash, the left-handed batter looked dangerous with the bat as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 43 balls in Australia’s pursuit of chasing 206-run target. However, his dismissal put a brake on Australia’s momentum and eventually restricted them to 181/7 in 20 overs by Indian bowlers.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Ricky Ponting picks India as 'favourites' to win ahead of semifinal clash

Latest Videos