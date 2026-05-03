Wrestler Vinesh Phogat revealed she is one of the six women who filed sexual harassment complaints against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She also raised safety concerns over competing in his hometown Gonda for an upcoming tournament.

Ahead of her much-anticipated return to competitive wrestling, wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday revealed that she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Phogat shared a video message on X, explaining her decision to speak publicly despite the ongoing case. "The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," Vinesh said.

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Concerns Over Competing in Gonda

The three-time Olympian, who was one of the leading faces of the 2023 protests at Jantar Mantar, expressed serious concerns about competing in Gonda, citing safety and mental pressure. The National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 is scheduled from May 10 to 12 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh and Vinesh was eyeing her comeback to professional wrestling with this competition. "Imagine if I go to his house and to his college (to participate), where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him. I went there to fight in the competition. In such a difficult situation, we athletes are mentally pressured. Our team and the whole country expect us to do well. I don't think I will be able to give my 100% there. It is very difficult for a girl to compete in such a situation," she said.

"Every athlete can relate to this situation. Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation. He says this in front of the whole country. But still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action. If I go to that competition, I will have my team with me. We will also have our well-wishers. If there is any incident with anyone, I want to tell you all that the government will be responsible for it," Phogat added.

'Government Will Be Responsible'

She further raised concerns over Singh's public statements and questioned the lack of action against him. "Brij Bhushan himself says on camera that he killed a man. Still, he did not get any punishment. So you can think about his mentality. What can he do? Anything can happen to anyone. I don't want any privilege or any special treatment for myself. I just want the decision on the mat to be based on the hard work of every athlete. Not by any goon," she stated.

Calls for Transparency

Calling for transparency, Phogat urged the sporting community and media to be present during the tournament. "To all the sports fans, media people who have been covering sports for years, for whom sports are still alive in India, I want you all to be present there. And whatever the truth is, it should come to the whole country," Phogat said.

Vinesh Phogat's Career and Comeback

The National Open Ranking Tournament will mark Phogat's return to the mat after the Paris Olympics 2024 and her first appearance in the 57kg category, her fifth weight-class shift. The tournament is a key step in qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Phogat, 31, had initially announced her retirement after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at Paris 2024 but reversed her decision in December, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

One of India's most accomplished wrestlers, Phogat has enjoyed success across multiple weight divisions, including gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category, along with strong performances on the Olympic stage. (ANI)