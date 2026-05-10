WFI President Sanjay Singh has accused wrestler Vinesh Phogat of politicising the sport with Congress's backing. The WFI has issued a show-cause notice to Phogat, banning her from all events until June 2026 over alleged indiscipline.

WFI Chief Accuses Phogat of Politicising Wrestling

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused Vinesh Phogat of politicising wrestling and alleged that she is backed by the "Indian National Congress" to further her political ambitions. He said Vinesh would compete only if she met the legal eligibility criteria, adding that her "focus had shifted to politics" after becoming an MLA. Singh also said that Congress had historically acted against the country and alleged that "Vinesh would now work in line with the party's interests."

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In 2024, Phogat won the Julana Assembly seat in the Haryana assembly polls on a Congress ticket, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate (BJP) Yogesh Kumar. WFI issued a show-cause notice to the three-time Olympian on Saturday, accusing her of multiple acts of indiscipline and anti-doping violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12. Pending her response, the federation has barred Phogat from participating in all sanctioned events until at least June 26, 2026.

"If she is legally eligible, then she will be seen on the mat. If she is not legally eligible, then she will not be seen on the mat. Vinesh's motive was to go into politics. The movement was encouraged by the Congress, and she succeeded in it. She became an MLA. Now she will work against the country because the Congress has worked against the country from the beginning," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Dispute Over Tournament Venue

This development comes amid a public dispute over the venue of the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Phogat had recently expressed concerns regarding her safety, noting that Gonda is considered a stronghold of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom she is a complainant in an ongoing sexual harassment case.

Phogat's Safety Concerns

WFI's show-cause notice came after Vinesh revealed that she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh was eyeing her comeback to professional wrestling with the Gonda event. Vinesh, who had announced her retirement from wrestling in 2024. In a video message, Phogat questioned how she could compete freely in such an environment.

"Imagine if I go to his house and to his college, where every person would be related to him. I don't think I will be able to give my 100 per cent there," she said.