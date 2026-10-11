Vimal Arion Achievers defeated Jindal Panther 9–6 in the final of the Jindal Panther Cup held at Jindal Polo Estate, Noida. Dhruv Godara, Savir, and Chris Jake were among the scorers for the winning side.

Vimal Arion Achievers defeated Jindal Panther 9–6 in the final of the Jindal Panther Cup at Jindal Polo Estate, Noida, to clinch the tournament title.

Jindal Panther, featuring Naveen Jindal, Mahesh, Gaurav Sehgal and Simran S. Shergill, faced a determined Achievers side comprising Ranveer Saharan, Savir and Dhruv Godara, and Chris Jake in the title clash, according to a press release from the Jindal Panther Cup.

An Engaging Contest

The match saw goals from both sides across the four chukkers. Dhruv opened the scoring for Achievers in the first chukker, followed by Savir, before Naveen Jindal and Gaurav found the goal for Jindal Panther.

Savir added to Achievers’ tally, while Naveen Jindal scored again in the second chukker. Chris also scored as the contest continued.

Achievers maintained their attacking momentum in the latter stages, with Dhruv, Shergill and Chris among the players contributing to the scoring. Gaurav added another goal for Jindal Panther in the fourth chukker.

Despite Jindal Panther’s efforts, Achievers held on to their advantage to secure a 9–6 victory and lift the Jindal Panther Cup.

The final marked the culmination of the Jindal Panther Cup, part of Jindal Polo Estate’s four-week 2026 polo season in Noida, bringing the tournament to a close with an engaging contest between the two sides.