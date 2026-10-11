Inaugurating the Dasara Sports Meet, Karnataka DyCM G Parameshwara announced key initiatives to boost sports, including a 2% job reservation for sportspersons in all govt depts, enhanced prize money, and a commitment to better infrastructure.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister G Parameshwara said the Dasara Sports Meet is more than just a competition and is a platform for athletes to showcase their talent, adding that the government is prioritising job reservation, enhanced prize money and improved sports infrastructure to encourage sportspersons.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level Dasara Sports Meet-CM Cup 2026, organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the Karnataka Sports Authority at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Mysuru as part of the Dasara celebrations. He congratulated all organisers and officials for conducting the Dasara Sports Meet on a grand scale.

A Historic Sporting Tradition

Parameshwara said the world-famous Mysuru Dasara has a history spanning centuries, and that the sports meet organised as part of this tradition has made an important contribution to Karnataka’s sporting culture. He said the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet has a historic legacy dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire, when sports were encouraged as part of Navaratri celebrations. Events such as wrestling, swordsmanship and other competitions provided opportunities for sporting talent. The Mysuru rulers continued this tradition, and over time the Dasara Sports Meet evolved into its modern form.

He expressed happiness that 26 sporting disciplines are being conducted as part of this year’s Dasara Sports Meet, with athletes participating from districts across the state. The 2026 edition, he said, would hold a memorable place in the history of Mysuru Dasara. “I too am a sportsperson shaped by the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet. Participating in this competition gave me the opportunity to compete at the university level and later move on to national and international competitions. I am happy to share that experience,” Parameshwara said.

Sport has the power to bring important changes in a person’s life. Victory and defeat are both natural parts of sport. Winning every time is not possible, but one must learn from defeat and develop the determination to return stronger. Similarly, setbacks in life can provide strength, challenges and new opportunities for future achievement, he said. Participation in sports helps build discipline, confidence, hard work and the ability to face challenges. He wished all athletes success not only in their sporting careers but in their personal lives as well.

Government's Commitment to Sports

The state government is encouraging the sports sector by creating employment opportunities for sportspersons. Parameshwara said that during Siddaramaiah's rule, the suggestions and efforts of Karnataka Olympic Association President and MLC K. Govindaraju played an important role in advancing employment reservation for athletes.

Employment Opportunities and Reservations

Initially, efforts were made to provide employment opportunities to sportspersons in the Police and Excise Departments. Parameshwara recalled that when he served as Home Minister, 3% reservation was provided in Police Department recruitment for accomplished sportspersons. Now, the state government has recently issued an order providing 2% reservation for sportspersons in recruitment across all government departments. This measure will help sportspersons build a secure future.

The government is committed to ensuring that those who excel in sports are not forced to struggle for employment and are able to make sport an integral part of their professional life, he said.

Enhanced Prize Money for Medallists

Athletes dedicate some of the most valuable years of their lives to sport and work tirelessly to win medals and bring honour to the country. “Their effort cannot be measured in monetary terms. But the government must provide the highest possible encouragement for their achievements,” Parameshwara said.

Earlier, international medallists were awarded Rs 35 lakh for Gold, Rs 25 lakh for Silver and Rs 15 lakh for Bronze. “As a sportsperson myself, I understand the hard work and sacrifice of athletes. As Sports Minister, I felt that these amounts needed to be increased,” he said. Accordingly, the prize money has been enhanced to: Rs 1 crore for Gold medallists, Rs 75 lakh for Silver medallists and Rs 50 lakh for Bronze medallists.

He said steps would also be taken to provide appropriate incentives to Commonwealth Games medallists, on the lines of incentives extended to Asian Games medallists. On the occasion, Commonwealth Games medallist Shilpa K.S. raised the issue of prize money, and she was assured that suitable incentives would be considered for her as well.

Developing Modern Sports Infrastructure

The government is committed to developing modern sports infrastructure that enables athletes from Karnataka to prepare for international competitions. Synthetic tracks have already been developed in 14 districts, and efforts will be made to extend such facilities to all districts in the coming years, Parameshwara said.

Athletes selected for international competitions should be able to train at high-quality facilities within Karnataka even before travelling abroad. The government will therefore work to develop the necessary sporting facilities, infrastructure and training systems and provide comprehensive support to sporting talent so that Karnataka can emerge stronger in the sports sector.

Words of Encouragement for Athletes

Athletes from Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts of the State should participate with confidence and aim for their best performances, he said. The government is also taking measures such as increasing prize money to further encourage sporting talent and achievement.

Parameshwara said not every athlete participating in this year’s Dasara Sports Meet may win a medal, but participation itself is an achievement to be proud of. “The memory that I too participated in the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet stays with me even today. The experience of competing itself can inspire athletes toward greater achievements in the future,” he said.

Athletes who have travelled from distant districts should make full use of this opportunity to showcase their talent and perform to the best of their ability. They should compete with confidence and the determination to succeed. Even if they face defeat, they should not be discouraged, but set their sights on performing even better the next time, he advised.

Every athlete participating in the 2026 edition of the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet will have a special place in its history, Parameshwara said, wishing all participants a bright future and greater achievements in sport. On the occasion, Asian Games medallist Pranavi Urs and Commonwealth Games medallist Shilpa K.S. were felicitated and congratulated. (ANI)