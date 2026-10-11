Kerala Blasters FC started their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 2-0 win against Inter Kashi. Vibin Mohanan scored in the first half, and Andre Green added a second in stoppage time to secure the victory for the Blasters in Pune.

Kerala Blasters FC began their MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Vibin Mohanan opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Andre Green struck in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Blasters, according to a press release from ISL.

Blasters Take Control in First Half

Kerala Blasters started on the front foot, with Freddy Lallawmawma firing over from distance in the fifth minute. Inter Kashi responded a minute later as Rosenberg Gabriel tested goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh with an effort from the left side of the box, but the Kerala custodian was equal to the task. Manvir Singh also threatened for Inter Kashi, sending an attempt over the crossbar as both sides looked to establish control in the opening exchanges.

Vibin Mohanan Opens the Scoring

The Blasters took the lead in the 18th minute through Vibin Mohanan. Korou Singh provided the assist, setting up Mohanan to finish with a right-footed effort from the centre of the box and give Kerala the advantage.

Inter Kashi looked for an equaliser, with Manvir Singh forcing another save from Shaikh in the 35th minute. Kerala, meanwhile, continued to create chances, as Freddy Lallawmawma drew a save from Albino Gomes before Korou Singh was denied in first-half stoppage time. The Blasters went into the interval with a narrow lead.

Second Half Sees Chances at Both Ends

Kerala Blasters continued to push for a second goal after the restart, with substitute Momo Yansane sending an effort wide shortly after coming on. Paul Ramfangzauva and Freddy Lallawmawma also attempted to extend the lead from distance, while Andre Green came close in the 65th minute but narrowly missed the target.

Inter Kashi remained in the contest and threatened to level the score. Manvir Singh saw his header saved by Shaikh in the 61st minute, while Ayush Chhikara fired narrowly wide in the 72nd minute as Inter Kashi sought a breakthrough.

The Blasters continued to pose a threat in the closing stages, with Sumit Sharma heading over from a corner in the 80th minute. Inter Kashi pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Kerala’s defence held firm to preserve their advantage.

Andre Green Seals Victory in Stoppage Time

Kerala Blasters sealed the victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Mohammed Sanan set up Andre Green, who finished with his left foot from the centre of the box into the bottom-right corner to make it 2-0 and secure a winning start to the Blasters’ MG ISL 2026-27 campaign. (ANI)