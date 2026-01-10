At the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged youth to be torchbearers for a developed nation. NSA Ajit Doval called on them to draw strength from history's sacrifices to build a great India.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed the youth of the country at the opening ceremony of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the event, Mansukh Mandaviya urged India's youth to take responsibility for building a developed nation, emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions all 140 crore citizens working together to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', with the youth as its torchbearers.

"Friends, you are the future of the country. Modi ji has placed his trust in you, the youth, to build Viksit Bharat. On August 15, as the country celebrated Independence Day, the Prime Minister, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, said he wants to build Viksit Bharat. But who will build it? Will the government do it alone? Modi ji said that all 140 crore people will together achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. He also said that we have to make the youth of our country the torchbearers of Viksit Bharat."

NSA Ajit Doval on India's Past and Future

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is a significant effort towards amplifying youth participation in India's development journey. Along with Mansukh Mandaviya, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also addressed the event.

In his address, he said that India's freedom came at a huge cost, with generations of Indians suffering humiliation, destruction, and loss. He urged the youth to draw strength from history to rebuild the nation and work toward creating a strong, great India based on its own values, rights and beliefs.

"This independent India wasn't always as free as it appears now. Our ancestors made great sacrifices for it. They endured great humiliation and experienced periods of profound helplessness. Many people faced the gallows... Our villages were burned. Our civilisation was destroyed. Our temples were looted, and we watched helplessly as silent spectators. This history presents us with a challenge that every young person in India today should have the fire within them. The word 'revenge' isn't ideal, but revenge itself is a powerful force. We have to take revenge for our history. We have to take this country back to where we can build a great India based on our rights, our ideas, and our beliefs," Ajit Doval said.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 commenced today (Saturday) and will continue till January 12, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The first edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was held in January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)