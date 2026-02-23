Aakash Chopra questions India's strategy and clarity after their 76-run T20 World Cup defeat to South Africa. He highlighted Suryakumar Yadav's preference to bat first and the team's conflicting approaches in bilaterals versus ICC matches.
Chopra questions India's mindset"The second thing that comes to my mind is that Surya was asked at the toss, although he didn't win it, which is okay, but he wanted to bat first, which means they hadn't made up their mind to chase, and didn't have that much confidence as well."India were asked to bowl after losing the toss, and Chopra suggested that India were uncertain about their preferred strategy going into the contest.
Contrasting Strategies in Bilaterals and ICC eventsThe opener further questioned India's broader pattern of opting to bowl first in the bilateral series while preferring to bat first in high-pressure ICC matches."I am thinking, why do we bowl first after winning the toss in bilaterals? When South Africa came in front, our mindset was that we should get to bat first, that we don't bat under pressure, and instead bowl under pressure. If that's the case, do the same thing in bilaterals as well. I don't think we were prepared for this."Chopra's remark highlights that India's toss decisions in the bilateral series may not align with their mindset in knockout or high-stakes ICC encounters.
Tough road to semi-finalsIndia's loss of 76 runs against South Africa has tightened their qualification scenarios for the semi-finals.The Men in Blue will now have to win their remaining two games with a good net run rate to keep their hopes of defending the T20 World Cup alive.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
