Aman Rao's magnificent double century for Hyderabad and Shreyas Iyer's fiery 82-run knock on his comeback for Mumbai were the top highlights of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Centuries from HJ Rana, H Desai, and Mayank Agarwal also marked the day's play.

A magnificent double century for Hyderabad's Aman Rao, followed by Shreyas Iyer's fantastic 82-run knock for Mumbai after his comeback from injury, are the highlights so far in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 tournament on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Haryana vs Andhra Pradesh

Coming to the Haryana vs Andhra Pradesh match, HJ Rana's brilliant 112-run knock helped his side Haryana to post 324 runs on the board. Parth Vats made 69 runs off 60 balls, including five boundaries. With the ball, Andhra's Raju picked up a five-wicket haul (5/44 in 9.5 overs). Saketh Ram bagged a three-wicket haul (3/61). Andhra required 325 runs to win the match.

Saurashtra vs Services

In the Saurashtra vs Services match, Saurashtra slammed 349/5 in 50 overs after they opted to bat first. H Desai played a stunning knock of 110 off 114 balls, including 13 boundaries. For Services, Pulkit Narang took a three-wicket haul.

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer, who returned to the action after coming from an injury, scored 82 runs off 53 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav (21) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) failed to score runs. Currently, Mumbai are batting at 298/7 in 32.3 overs after opting to bat first against Himachal Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha

In Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha's clash, Uttar Pradesh notched up 339/5 after opting to bat first. Opener Abhishek Goswami made 103 runs off 109 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. Dhruv Jurel (56), Priyam Garg (67), and captain Rinku Singh (57) played fantastic knocks.

Hyderabad vs Bengal

During the Hyderabad vs Bengal clash, Hyderabad opener Aman Rao slammed a glorious double century, helping his side to post 352/5 in 50 overs. Rao made 200 off 154 deliveries, including 12 fours and 13 sixes. With the ball for Bengal, Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets (3/70).

Karnataka vs Rajasthan

During the Karnataka vs Rajasthan clash, Karnataka, who batted first, posted 324/7 on the board. Openers Mayank Agarwal (100 off 107 balls, with the help of nine fours and three sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (91 off 82 deliveries, along with 14 boundaries) played fantastic knocks. Padikkal also became the first batter to score 600-plus runs in three Vijay Hazare Trophy seasons.

Gujarat vs Odisha

In the Gujarat vs Odisha clash, Gujarat's Aarya Desai (54), Urvil Patel (64), Ahaan Poddar (64), and Axar Patel (73) played brilliant knocks as their side posted 333/6 in 50 overs. With the ball, Biplab Samantaray took two wickets. (ANI)