Mohamed Salah admitted his surprise at Arne Slot's instant success at Liverpool, leading them to a Premier League title in his first season. Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp as manager last year after the latter ended his 9-year stint at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp left a huge void to fill after he ended his eight-and-a-half-year tenure with Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. Slot arrived from Feyenoord last summer and left the world of football gobsmacked as Liverpool dazzled in his maiden season in England's top-flight football.

Salah on Slott's impact in maiden season with Liverpool

With the Dutchman in charge, Liverpool lifted the Premier League title in Slot's first season after they decimated Tottenham Hotspur with a 5-1 victory at the end of April.

"I didn't expect us to win so quickly. Who could have predicted that the transition would be successful so quickly? No one, I think. In preseason, Arne came to see me and asked me to be an example for the other players," Salah said, as quoted from ESPN.

"I told him not to worry because I'm always at my best, not to set an example, but because that's who I am. He told me what he expected of me in the game, with a lot of responsibilities in running, which I liked," he added.

Salah on difference between Klopp and Slot

Salah was Liverpool's premier figure on the attacking front. He has racked up 28 goals and leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot winner. The Egyptian forward, who has played under Klopp and Slot, highlighted the difference between the Dutchman and his predecessor.

"Arne is very direct, he re-established the competitive level, whereas, with Jurgen, we were perhaps a little too much in our comfort zone towards the end," he said.

"Arne and his staff are more open to discussion, to sharing feelings, I think that was important in my performances. And, above all, it led us to success," he added.

Liverpool's next Premier League fixture will be against the second-placed Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

