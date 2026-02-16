VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal stated India's T20 World Cup victory exposed Pakistan's 'hate-filled mindset'. India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in the group stage match, securing their spot in the Super 8 with their third consecutive win.

The T20 WC group-stage match turned into a one-sided affair. The win marked the third consecutive win for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. as they find themselves leading the Group A standings in the World Cup. With the win, India also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the event. The match was played against a dramatic backdrop as Pakistan had initially announced a boycott of the fixture against India but later chose to participate, reversing their decision.

'Bigger than a final for the world'

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal, while speaking to ANI, stated that India's win exposed Pakistan's "hate-filled mindset," highlighting their initial refusal to play and the tensions surrounding the match. He congratulated the Indian team, especially Ishan Kishan, and called the match, though not a final, one of great global significance. "The victory that India has won has exposed Pakistan's hate-filled mindset. First, they refused to play, then they threatened us, then they started asking all kinds of questions, and finally, they had to play. They know that if they don't play with India, there will be more problems. I would like to congratulate the whole team and Ishan Kishan. Even though it is not a final match yet, it is bigger than a final for the world. People enjoyed it a lot. Instead of playing with the feeling of playing, if you try to play the game with a bad feeling, it is like this," Vinod Bansal said.

India vs Pakistan Match Recap

Coming to the India vs Pakistan match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. After Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's 77 and Tilak Varma's 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh finished the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

In the run-chase, Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

Group A Standings and Head-to-Head

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the T20 World Cup head-to-head scoreline against Pakistan by 8-1. (ANI)