Fencers from Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) secured seven medals at the 1st Senior Ranking Fencing Tournament in Ahmedabad. The haul included a podium sweep in women's foil and medals in women's sabre and epee events.

Fencers from Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) won seven medals across the women’s foil, sabre and epee events in the recently concluded 1st Senior Ranking Fencing Tournament 2026–27, held in Ahmedabad. The standout result came in women’s foil, where Dippanshi Netam, Jasmine and Kanupriya secured gold, silver and bronze respectively, securing three out of the four medals at the podium.

VBF's Impressive Medal Haul

Organized by the Amateur Fencing Association of Gujarat State under the aegis of the Fencing Association of India, the tournament featured competition across the women’s foil, sabre and epee events, according to a press release from VBF.

VBF athletes also secured podium finishes in women’s sabre and epee. Nitika won silver in sabre, while Vandita Barad and Abi Devi Laishram claimed bronze medals in the same event. Nelcyrose Devi added another bronze in women’s epee, taking VBF’s tally to seven medals across the three disciplines.

With three medals in women’s foil, three in sabre and one in epee, the athletes secured seven of the 12 medals on offer across the women’s events.

VBF’s medal tally spanned all three women’s individual events, reflecting the performance of its athletes across different fencing disciplines.

Medal Winners by Category

In women’s foil category, Gold medal was won by Dippanshi Netam, Jasmine got the silver medal and Kanupriya bagged the bronze medal.

In Women’s Sabre, Nitika won the silver medal, whereas Vandita Barad and Abi Devi Laishram secured bronze medals.

In Women’s Epee, Nelcyrose Devi secured a bronze medal.

Reflections on Success

Speaking about her gold-medal-winning performance, Dippanshi Netam said, “Winning gold at a senior ranking tournament is a rewarding experience, particularly because competing at this level challenges you to keep raising your game. I have put in a lot of effort during training, and it is satisfying to see that translate into a result. Sharing the podium with Jasmine and Kanupriya, who secured silver and bronze respectively, made the achievement even more special. The guidance and support I have received throughout my preparation have helped me stay focused, and I hope to build on this performance as I work towards my upcoming competitions and future goals.”

Commenting on the athletes’ performance, VBF Coach Vijay Kumar said, “It is encouraging to see our athletes secure medals across foil, sabre and epee. The women’s foil podium sweep is a significant achievement, reflecting the consistency and composure required to perform at the senior ranking level. The medals in sabre and epee are equally encouraging and point to progress across disciplines. The athletes have worked hard in training, and these results provide both confidence and valuable learning as they continue to develop. Our focus will remain on refining their technique, building consistency and preparing them for the challenges of upcoming competitions.”

VBF's Commitment to Fencing Development

The seven-medal finish adds to VBF’s ongoing work in developing competitive fencing talent through structured training and coaching. The Foundation supports athletes across foil, sabre and epee at its high-performance fencing facility in Ahmedabad.

Beyond the tournament results, the performance reflects VBF’s continued focus on supporting fencing talent through structured training, coaching and opportunities to compete at the senior level. By investing in athlete development across foil, sabre and epee, the Foundation aims to help fencers build their competitive capabilities and progress towards higher levels of national and international competition. (ANI)