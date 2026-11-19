Nine Indian athletes, including D Gukesh and Lovlina Borgohain, are featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, celebrating emerging leaders who are shaping the future of Indian sports through their remarkable international achievements.

Nine Indian Sports Stars Named in the Inaugural TIME100 Next India List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Nine prominent Indian sports personalities, including Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu, chess world champion D Gukesh and cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, have been named in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, recognising emerging leaders who are making a significant impact and shaping the country's future. The list also features the former Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, former tennis star Sania Mirza, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, young archer Kumkum Mohod and track athlete Vithya Ramraj. The recognition brings together athletes from different generations and sporting disciplines, highlighting their achievements on the international stage and their growing influence on Indian sport.

Among the prominent names is Gukesh, who created history in 2024 by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion at the age of 18. He was also the first teenager and the first Gen Z player to claim the prestigious title, marking a landmark moment for Indian chess. Fifteen-year-old Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in cricket. He attracted global attention during IPL 2025 when he smashed a century off just 35 deliveries for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest player to score an IPL hundred. His performances have continued to underline his immense potential.

In women's cricket, Harmanpreet has been recognised for her contribution to the growth of the game in the country. Under her leadership, India secured their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025, adding another significant chapter to her international career. Boxer Borgohain, India's first Olympic medallist from Assam, won bronze in the women's 69kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. She subsequently claimed the 75kg world championship title in 2023 and has continued to establish herself among the country's leading boxers.

Weightlifter Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics and gold at the 2017 World Championships, added another significant achievement to her career with a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games. She is also working towards developing the next generation of weightlifters through her Weightlifting Warriors academy in Modinagar. Hockey goalkeeper Punia has been a key figure in the Indian women's team for more than a decade, representing the country at three Olympic Games. Her performances, particularly in high-pressure matches and penalty shoot-outs, have made her one of India's most dependable players.

Young archer Mohod has already made history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games. The 17-year-old from Amravati, Maharashtra, also won another gold and a silver at the 2026 edition, marking a remarkable rise from humble beginnings. She has now set her sights on winning an Olympic medal. Athlete Ramraj has also earned recognition following her impressive performances at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where she won a gold, silver and bronze. Her bronze-winning performance in the 400m hurdles bettered the long-standing national record associated with legendary athlete P T Usha, while she also played a crucial role in India's women's 4x400m relay gold.

Former Indian tennis star Mirza, meanwhile, has been acknowledged for transforming the country's presence in international tennis. A six-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, she is the first Indian woman to reach the world No. 1 ranking in women's doubles. Reacting to the recognition, Mirza expressed gratitude in a post on Instagram, while emphasising that there was still much to learn and achieve. "Life has a way of reminding you that no matter how much you achieve, there is always more to learn, more to explore and more to become. To be recognised as one of TIME100 Next 2026 - 100 leaders shaping the future of the country is truly an honour. Grateful for this recognition and, more importantly, excited for everything that still lies ahead," she wrote. TIME will host the inaugural TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on December 12 to celebrate the individuals featured on the list. (ANI)