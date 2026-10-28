Watch the viral video of 15-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi smiling as a female fan from Ballia advises him to drink warm water after the 3rd T20 match in Wellington. He scored 45 off 19 balls as India chased 199.

Indian cricket fans follow the national team across the globe. During the ongoing tour of New Zealand, thousands of supporters have consistently gathered to watch the matches.

The connection between the players and the crowd often leads to memorable moments that are widely shared online. After the 3rd T20 match in Wellington, one such interaction captured the internet's attention.

The five-match T20 series has brought several young talents into the spotlight. After the game ended, players took time to acknowledge the spectators who had waited in the stands.

A 15-year-old opening batter walked toward the boundary ropes to sign autographs. Among the spectators was a female supporter who offered motherly advice about the freezing New Zealand weather.

The woman reached out to the young cricketer, establishing a hometown connection before giving her suggestion.

118/0 Powerplay Record And A 199-Run Chase

"Vaibhav... Hello Vaibhav.. We are also from Ballia and do not drink cold water, drink only after warming it. It is very cold here," the fan said.

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Hearing the familiar reference to Ballia, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smiled at the gesture.

"Okay, alright," he replied to the woman.

The video of this brief conversation was quickly posted and shared across social media platforms, where users read and reacted to the heartwarming exchange.

Abhishek Sharma Hits 113 In Wellington Victory

Before the viral moment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a crucial performance. After failing at number 3 in the 2nd T20 match, he was promoted to open the innings.

The teenager capitalised on the opportunity, scoring 45 runs from just 19 balls. His aggressive knock included 4 fours and 4 sixes, while he accumulated only 5 runs by running.

He combined with Abhishek Sharma to build a 100-run partnership within the first 5 overs. This explosive start propelled India to 118/0 at the end of the powerplay, the highest powerplay total in T20 International history.

India successfully chased down the target of 199 runs in exactly 13.2 overs, losing 4 wickets. Abhishek Sharma anchored the chase with 113 runs and was named Player of the Match.