Team India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is totally blown away by 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's six-hitting skills. The 360-degree batter also called Jasprit Bumrah the toughest bowler he has ever faced and shared his thoughts on Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav is easily one of the best batters Team India has ever seen. Fans call him the 360-degree batter for a reason. But right now, Surya is totally amazed by young Vaibhav Suryavanshi's massive six-hitting ability.

Surya recently appeared on the 'Humans of Bombay' YouTube channel. The host asked him which player's skill he would love to steal. Surya quickly brought up the young sensation. He said you guys might have noticed a young kid named Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Surya admitted he wants to steal his effortless and powerful six-hitting skills.

Surya himself has scored over 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. He hits crazy shots all over the park. So, a compliment like this coming straight from him proves just how talented Vaibhav really is.

72 sixes in a single season

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut in IPL 2025. By IPL 2026, his batting power completely shocked the cricket world. The youngster smashed 776 runs in that season and grabbed the Orange Cap. He also created fresh history by hitting a massive 72 sixes in just one IPL season. During the same chat, the host asked Surya about the toughest bowler he has faced in his career. Surya immediately named Jasprit Bumrah. He joked that Bumrah plays for his own team in Team India and Mumbai Indians, but facing him in the nets is still the toughest job.

The host then asked him to pick between cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Surya gave a very smart reply. He said he actually started playing cricket after watching Sachin sir bat. But he has played a lot of cricket under Rohit Sharma's captaincy over the years. So, he gives a solid 50-50 respect to both legends.

Surya made his international debut back in March 2021 during a T20 series against England. He then played his first ODI in July 2021. His unique 360-degree batting style quickly made him a top player in T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma retired from the T20 format right after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. The BCCI then stepped in and made Suryakumar Yadav the permanent T20 captain. The current T20 squad is seeing a lot of tough competition and new changes. Surya is now looking forward to getting back into his classic rhythm.