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Asian Games 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Smash 24 Runs in an Over Against Pakistan
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma unleashed absolute carnage against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final. The Indian openers smashed 24 runs in a single over bowled by Saad Masood.
An All-Time Record Bites The Dust
Indian openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma played attacking cricket right from the powerplay against arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-voltage Asian Games 2026 final. The Indian duo shattered the all-time record for the most expensive over in India-Pakistan T20 International (T20I) history with this destructive batting. They broke the 14-year-old record set by legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh back in 2012 during this process.
Pak Pacer Saad Masood Gets Punished In The Powerplay
Pakistani right-arm pacer Saad Masood completely lost his line and length during the second over of the innings. Fifteen-year-old left-hand opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi looked in red-hot form at the crease. He punished the short-pitch and slot deliveries on the first three balls and converted them into two massive back-to-back sixes.
Abhishek Sharma Shows Off His Power Hitting
Abhishek Sharma took the strike after a quick rotation and showcased his signature off-side and leg-side power-hitting. He fully cashed in on the free-hit and no-ball bowled by Masood. Abhishek smashed one boundary and one massive six. India collected a massive 24 runs in this single over, including legal extras.
Yuvraj Singh's 14-Year-Old Record Broken
This over became the costliest over for any bowler in the history of India-Pakistan T20 clashes. Sixer King Yuvraj Singh previously set this iconic record during the 2012 Ahmedabad T20 match. Yuvraj smashed 3 consecutive down-the-track sixes and scored 22 runs in the 19th over bowled by clever Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal. The Vaibhav-Abhishek duo finally broke this 14-year-old unwanted record of Ajmal by scoring 24 runs against Saad Masood.
Powerplay Momentum And Match Control
This early run-rate acceleration put immense pressure on the Pakistani bowling lineup. The Indian openers took full advantage of the field restrictions and controlled the match right from the powerplay. Pak captain Sahibzada Farhan looked completely confused with his bowling rotation and field settings after this boundary blitzkrieg in the first two overs. This mass power-hitting display gave India clear dominance in the high-stakes Asian Games final.
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