15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 81 off 49 balls, leading India to a 35-run T20 victory over Zimbabwe. He was named Player of the Series for his 151 runs as India completed a 3-0 sweep. Coach VVS Laxman praised his immense potential.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased his immense potential with a brilliant 81 off 49 balls in India's 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday in the 3rd T20. The knock capped an impressive series in which he amassed 151 runs across three matches, earning his maiden Player of the Series award, while India also sealed the series 3-0.

His exploits in Zimbabwe followed a stellar ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where the 15-year-old underlined his extraordinary talent and amassed 439 runs to be adjudged Player of the Tournament. The fearless left-hander has consistently offered glimpses of a promising future with his aggressive strokeplay and maturity beyond his years.

Laxman lauds teenager's development

Although Sooryavanshi endured a modest start to his international career against England, registering scores of 14, 13 and 15 in a series dominated by the hosts, stand-in India head coach VVS Laxman believes the teenager's development remains firmly on course and is in line with expectations.

"It (his career) has been on expected lines," Laxman said as per the ICC website. "Even last year, when he played for Rajasthan Royals for the first time, the way he handled pressure was impressive. I believe any IPL match is equivalent to an international match. At 14 or 15, when you're playing in the IPL, either you can be overawed by the occasion or embrace the pressure. I think he chose the second option," he added.

Laxman also said he is not surprised by Sooryavanshi's impressive series, expressing confidence that the teenage batter has the talent, attitude, and mindset to keep improving. He believes Sooryavanshi has a long career ahead and the potential to break records at the international level.

"So I'm not surprised by the way this series has gone. He was disappointed not to get a hundred, but we told him it's not going to be the first or the last opportunity he'll get. He's got a long career ahead, and he has the attitude and mindset to improve every day. I'm sure he will progress and break all the records at the international level. He's got all the potential and ability to do that," Laxman said.

(ANI)