Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expressed his goal to win the 2026 IPL season for Rajasthan Royals. Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards, the 14-year-old said he wants to contribute as much as possible to help the team lift the trophy.

Sooryavanshi Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Trophy

Young Indian batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, expressed his desire to win the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Rajasthan Royals and contribute as much as he can. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, attended the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday, where the India Under-19 men's cricket team were honoured for their triumph in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

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Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards, 14-year-old Sooryavanshi said his goal in the 2026 IPL season is to win the trophy, and that he wants to contribute as much as possible to help the team achieve that. "The goal is to win the trophy for the team this season. If we win the trophy, it will benefit the entire franchise as well as my own performance. My aim is to contribute as much as I can to help the team lift the trophy," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by Star Sports on Instagram.

U-19 World Cup Heroics

Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Match in the finals against England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls, comprising 15 fours and sixes each, reaching his century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history and helped india win the World Cup for the sixth time.

Record-Breaking IPL Career

During the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, he secured a deal worth Rs 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals, making him the youngest IPL player ever. Sooryavanshi also holds the record for the youngest debutant in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days, the youngest to hit a century in the IPL in just 35 balls against Gujarat Giants in the 2025 season, becoming the fastest Indian to hit a hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record. (ANI)