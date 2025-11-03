USA's Milind Kumar set a new record for the highest ODI average (67.73) with a match-winning 137*. He and Saiteja Mukkamalla (123*) added a 264-run stand, the second-highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI history, to crush the UAE.

Milind Kumar Creates History with New ODI Average Record

USA batter Milind Kumar smashed a record for the highest ODI average, finishing with 67.73 after his match-winning century against the UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday. Kumar has set a new record for the highest ODI average among players with a minimum of 1,000 runs, surpassing the Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate. Kumar's ODI average now stands at 67.73 after 22 matches, having scored 1,016 runs with a best score of 155*, while ten Doeschate had an average of 67.00 from his 1,541 runs, as per Wisden.

Record-Breaking Centuries and Partnership

The USA recovered from a shaky start of 28/3 to post a strong total of 292/3, courtesy of unbeaten centuries from Milind Kumar (137* off 149 balls, 10 fours, three sixes) and Saiteja Mukkamalla (123* off 125 balls, 11 fours, 1 six).

Kumar and Saiteja Mukkamalla have each joined USA captain Monank Patel with three ODI centuries. Milind achieved the feat in the fastest time for the USA, reaching it in 21 innings, while Mukkamalla took 36 innings and Monank 48 innings.

Kumar and Mukkamalla's 264-run unbroken partnership for the fourth wicket has become the second-highest in ODI history. They surpassed the 260-run stand between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan for Pakistan against South Africa. They are behind Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja's unbeaten 275-run partnership for India against Zimbabwe in 1998.

USA Crush UAE for Biggest-Ever Win

In reply, the UAE were bundled out for 49, courtesy of Rushil Ugarkar's 5 for 22 - the fifth-best ODI figures by a USA bowler. The USA's 243-run victory is now their biggest-ever win batting first, surpassing their previous record margin of 169 runs against Canada in May. (ANI)