Sunil Gavaskar urged Pakistan to ensure jailed ex-PM Imran Khan receives proper medical care, citing serious health issues and vision loss, calling for humane treatment beyond politics. He co-signed a petition with 13 former international captains.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has made a second appeal to Pakistan authorities for ex-captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s medical care amid worrying health concerns. Gavaskar was one of the 14 former international captains, including Kapil Dev, who co-signed a petition for humane treatment of Imran in jail.

It was reported that the former Pakistan Prime Minister has suffered a 85% vision loss while being in jail, and the news of his deteriorating health conditions has reached out to the cricketing world, which led to a joint humanitarian appeal from Gavaskar and other cricketing legends for proper treatment for Imran Khan and accessibility to essential medical facilities.

Imran Khan, alongside his wife Busra Bibi, is serving a 14-year imprisonment in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for multiple corruption charges and has faced other convictions linked to state gifts and misappropriation allegations, convictions he denies as politically motivated.

‘Purely a Humanitarian Concern’

After co-signing a joint petition by 14 former international captains to the Pakistan government, Sunil Gavaskar broke his silence and made a second appeal to the Pakistan authorities for Imram Khan’s immediate medical care amid worrying health concerns.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar recalled his long association with Imran Khan, way back in 1971, while playing against Worcester. The former India captain added that Imran’s health concerns led him to make a humanitarian appeal rather than a political one, emphasizing the need for proper medical care regardless of differences.

“I have known Imran since India played against Worcester way back in 1971. He was a 17-year-old then, trying to qualify as an overseas player. Since then, we have played against each other, captained our countries, and got to know each other very well,” the 125-Test veteran said.

“To see the news about his recent health issues due to inadequate treatment made me want to make this appeal on humanitarian grounds. We are not entering any political discussions here. Political differences aside, this is purely a humanitarian concern,” he added.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Gavaskar and Imran were the most influential figures in world cricket, and the bilateral series between India and Pakistan would often draw massive crowds and intense on-field battles in either country. Despite the rivalry and intense battles on the field, the two stalwarts of their respective countries have maintained a close bond off the field.

‘A Hero Who Put Pakistan on the World Map’

Further speaking on Imran Khan’s health concerns, Sunil Gavaskar reminded the Pakistan authorities that the former captain is a global icon who brought pride and recognition to the country, adding that he deserves humane treatment in jail rather than neglect or inadequate medical care.

“Don’t forget, he’s a hero who put Pakistan on the world map. He is one of the rare cricketers who is world-famous. He deserves humane treatment so he can recover,” Gavaskar said.

“Whatever legal procedures take place, that will happen, but at least ensure he is in proper medical care,” he added.

Imran Khan was the first and only Pakistan captain till day to win an ODI World Cup, leading the side to a historic victory in 1992.

Following retirement from his international career, Imran ventured into politics by forming his own political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in 1996 and contested nd later became Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, before his imprisonment on multiple corruption charges since 2023.