USA cricketer Aaron Jones has been charged with five breaches of CWI and ICC anti-corruption codes, primarily related to the Bim10 tournament. He has been suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Details of the Charges

The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two additional charges relating to International Matches (under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code). Jones was part of a group of 18 USA players in a training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Specific Breaches Filed Against Jones

Jones has been charged with the following offences: Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code - Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code - Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code - Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code - Obstructing the ACU's investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Wider Investigation and Suspension Details

ICC's statement further said: "These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course.

"Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026 to respond to the charges."

Jones has featured in 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is for the USA since making his international debut in 2019. (ANI)