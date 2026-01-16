UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar praised Harleen Deol's 'team first' approach after her match-winning 64* led to a victory over Mumbai Indians. Nayar highlighted the team's positive culture and Deol's growth as a key Indian batter.

Following his side's win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Indian batter Harleen Deol's "team first" approach and his team's culture.

After being retired out for a 36-ball 47 in the last match, Harleen, who had endured a tough start to the competition, finally stamped her authority with a 39-ball 64* laced with 12 fours, helping UPW chase down 162 in 18.1 overs and outshining Nat Sciver Brunt's 43-ball 65 for MI.

Coach Hails Harleen's Growth

Speaking about Harleen's approach and growth, Head Coach Nayar said, as per a press release during the post-match presser: "For Harleen, it has always been about the team first and herself second, and that belief has stayed strong within this group. I have always encouraged her to see herself as both a touch and power player, because my mindset is to push Indian cricketers to the next level. She's now the second Indian batter after Harmanpreet to score a fifty this season, and that's exactly what we wanted to see."

Positive Culture Regardless of Results

UPW finally have a 'W' in front of their names after three tough losses, but the team's culture and atmosphere did not change, as youngsters kept it lively. "Our team culture does not change whether we win or lose. We have had some tough outings, but we also have lively characters like Kranti Gaud and Phoebe Litchfield who keep the energy high in the dressing room. A positive environment is important regardless of results," the coach added.

Impact of Strong Leadership

Highlighting the importance of leadership within the group, the head coach added: "T20 cricket is about strong leadership, and Meg Lanning (the skipper) has been outstanding. She has been hands-on, deeply involved, and very meticulous in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of this group. As the tournament progresses, you really see the impact she has, she is the boss of this team."

Harleen Deol on Her Winning Knock

After her match-winning knock, Harleen could not be more delighted and felt she was batting well in her previous game too despite being retired out and pointed out wicket got better as she came for the run-chase. "Feels really good to get the first win and I am happy for the team. I felt I was batting well in the previous game too, so nothing changed much in terms of preparation. Sometimes it just comes off on the day, and you find a few boundary balls. The wicket in the first innings was a little tough to score on, but it got better later, and I just focused on contributing in the best way I could for the team," she said. (ANI)