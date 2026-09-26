UPL Chairperson Sunil Joshi says the tournament is a key pathway for young Uttarakhand cricketers to reach the IPL, WPL, and the Indian team, offering a competitive platform for talented players who may not find a place in state squads.

Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) Chairperson Sunil Joshi believes the tournament is emerging as an important pathway for young cricketers from the state to progress towards the IPL, Women’s Premier League (WPL) and ultimately the Indian team.

With the league providing a competitive platform to a wider pool of cricketers, Joshi said the central vision behind UPL is to ensure that talented youngsters, including those who may not immediately find a place in Uttarakhand’s age-group or senior state teams, have an opportunity to showcase their abilities, according to a press release from UPL.

UPL's Core Vision

“UPL is a platform for players. It gives them a pathway to move towards the India level and potentially the IPL. There are several state-level competitions, including Ranji Trophy and Under-19 cricket, but UPL gives opportunities to players who may not have been selected for those teams. They get a chance to play for one of the teams and showcase their talent,” Joshi said. “Our aim is to give these young players as many opportunities as possible so that they can improve themselves, make Uttarakhand proud and eventually reach the India level. We want their talent to be recognised and for them to go on to represent India,” he added.

From UPL to IPL: Player Progress

The league has already seen several players make significant strides in their careers. Joshi highlighted the progress of cricketers such as Raghvi Bisht, Prema Rawat, Neelam Bhardwaj and Akash Madhwal as examples of the growing talent pool in Uttarakhand. “We have seen players like Raghvi Bisht, Prema Rawat, Neelam Bhardwaj and several other young cricketers coming through the system. There are also players from UPL who have gone on to play in the IPL. We have seen the example of Akash Madhwal as well, and there are many other youngsters who are moving forward,” he said.

Expanding the Player Pool

According to Joshi, one of UPL’s biggest strengths is the number of players it brings into a competitive environment. With seven teams featuring around 77 players, the tournament offers opportunities beyond the limited slots available in a traditional state squad. “That is exactly what we want from UPL. There are seven teams and around 77 players getting an opportunity through those teams. If you compare that with the limited number of places available in a Ranji team, UPL gives a much larger pool of players the opportunity to showcase their talent,” he said.

Nurturing Grassroots Talent

Joshi also underlined the work being done to identify talent from Uttarakhand’s remote and mountainous regions. The pathway begins at the grassroots, with players moving from village and district-level cricket to the state system. “The system works from the village level to the district level and then from the district to the state. Children who play cricket in villages are identified and brought into the district system. Even if the facilities at that level are limited, the children continue to work hard and develop their skills,” Joshi said. “After that, they get the opportunity to come to bigger grounds and showcase their talent. Ultimately, their hard work is what takes them forward. Prema Rawat is one such example of a player who has come through a challenging background and reached this level,” he added.

Joshi credited the efforts of former secretary Mahim Verma and PC Verma for helping build the cricketing structure in the state and strengthening the system across districts.

Competitive Season Highlights Talent Depth

Reflecting on the competitiveness of the ongoing season, Joshi said the number of closely fought matches demonstrates the depth of talent emerging from Uttarakhand. “Most of the boys playing are around 19 or 20 years old, and they simply need opportunities to play at this level. UPL is providing them with that chance. There are one or two quality players in every team, which is why the matches are so competitive, and we are seeing close contests,” he said.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Joshi said the ambition is for UPL to continue expanding its role as a bridge between grassroots cricket and the highest levels of the game. “Our vision is to see UPL continue to grow and produce more players for the IPL, the Women’s Premier League and, ultimately, the Indian team. Every player wants to represent the country, and we want to create an environment where more youngsters from Uttarakhand get that opportunity,” Joshi said. “I have closely followed the tournament. I have seen a lot of talent among the people and young players here. They needed a stage to showcase that talent, and UPL is providing them with that platform. We hope to see many more players from Uttarakhand go on to represent India,” he concluded. (ANI)