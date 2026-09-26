Gulveer Singh clinched a silver medal for India in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, clocking 28:29.38. This is his second medal at the Games, following a bronze in Hangzhou. Singh said the focus was on strategy, not time.

Gulveer Singh won silver in the men’s 10,000m at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, clocking 28:29.38 to finish behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51. Gulveer stayed with the lead group through most of the race and waited for the closing stages before making his move. He held on to finish second and add another Asian Games medal to the bronze he won in the event at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, according to a release.

'Satisfying' Podium Finish

“It feels good to win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games. Standing on the podium at a championship like this is satisfying. We had prepared for a championship race rather than focusing on timing, and I was able to stick to the race plan. This medal is encouraging, but I know there is still a long way to go and many more races ahead.”

Focus on Strategy, Not the Clock

Speaking about the race, Gulveer said the focus was on staying relaxed and not getting pulled into a race against the clock. “Championship races are always different from races where you're chasing time. The plan was to stay relaxed, remain with the lead group, and make my move at the right moment. I trusted the race plan my coach and I had discussed, stayed patient throughout, and thankfully it worked out.”

The Path to Improvement and Support

Gulveer has continued to work on small improvements with the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport. “Every year my aim is simply to improve a little more. I don't think too much about results because they come only if the preparation is good. Winning a medal is a nice result. But for me, the important thing is that the progress is continuing. I'm fortunate to have the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport. They've created an environment where I can focus completely on training and recovery. My coaches help me keep improving in the small details that make a difference. I'll keep working in the same way and look to get better,” he said, as quoted by the release.

He also pointed to the role of the wider support team in helping him prepare for races at this level. “At this level, it's often the small things that make the biggest difference. Having the right people around you, from coaches to physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts and recovery staff, allows you to focus completely on your training. When those details are taken care of consistently, it helps you perform better on race day.”

Gulveer’s silver added another podium finish for India in athletics as competition continued at the Asian Games. (ANI)