Indian marathon runner Sawan Barwal won a historic silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, ending India's 44-year wait in the event. Barwal clocked a personal best of 2:11:37, setting a new national record. He finished behind Japan's Yamashita.

Sawan Barwal's Historic Marathon Silver

Indian marathon runner Sawan Barwal created history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning a silver medal in the men’s marathon event, ending India’s 44-year wait for a podium finish in the discipline.

Barwal clocked 2:11:37 to register a personal best and set a new national record in the men’s marathon final. He finished behind Japan’s Yamashita, who claimed the gold medal after pulling ahead in the closing stages of the race.

Barwal produced a strong performance throughout the race and remained among the leading runners after the 10km mark. He moved into the lead at the 21km mark and continued to stay with the front pack as the pace increased.

🥈 SILVER! SAWAN BARWAL MAKES HISTORY! 🇮🇳🔥 Men's marathon #AsianGames2026 ⏱️ 2:11:37, a PERSONAL BEST and a NEW NATIONAL RECORD ✅ India's first Asian Games marathon medal in 44 years 🏅 He led from 10 km to 35 km and held on for silver behind Japan's Yamashita over the last… pic.twitter.com/ZdqmV6blPf — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 26, 2026

The Indian runner maintained his position among the top contenders between the 30km and 35km marks, with Japan’s Yamashita, China’s Han and Barwal emerging as the leading trio.

At the 36km mark, Yamashita created a gap of around 20-30 metres over the chasing group, while Barwal continued his impressive run to stay in second position. He held on to the silver medal spot until the finish line.

Barwal’s silver is India’s first Asian Games marathon medal in 44 years. His performance also added another historic achievement to India’s athletics campaign at Aichi-Nagoya.

India’s Kartik Karkera also competed in the men’s marathon final and was part of the leading group in the early stages before falling behind as the race progressed.

So far, India has won 24 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals, with 10 of those medals coming from shooting.

India's Upcoming Key Events

Meanwhile, India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will battle for gold medals while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu begins her singles campaign in badminton as the country’s key events at the Asian Games 2026 take place on Saturday.

Kabaddi Teams Eye Gold

Both Indian kabaddi teams will face Iran in the gold medal matches at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. The women’s final will be held in the morning, followed by the men’s title clash in the afternoon, according to Olympics.com. The Indian men’s team will aim to secure their ninth Asian Games gold medal, while the women’s side will be chasing their fourth title.

PV Sindhu Leads Badminton Campaign

In badminton, PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign and will look to lead India’s challenge after the unexpected exit of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the men’s doubles event. (ANI)