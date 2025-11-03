Bayern Munich, currently on a 15-match winning streak, is set to face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial UCL match. This is considered the ultimate test to determine where the Bavarian giants truly stand among Europe's elite.

Munich: Bayern Munich's trip to holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday is a test to determine where they stand among the European elite this season.

Bayern have won 15 from 15 matches in all competitions so far this campaign, setting a new record for the best start to a season in the top five European leagues.

The incredible start has Bayern dreaming of Champions League glory.

But taking on the European champions in their own back yard will provide the Bavarian giants with a clearer understanding of where they measure up.

Bayern have had an incredible start to the season, breaking a record set by AC Milan in 1992-93.

Bayern have only been behind for five minutes during their run, in Wednesday's 4-1 German Cup win over Cologne.

The Bavarians have beaten the teams placed second to fifth in the Bundesliga table domestically, as well as Club World Cup winners Chelsea.

Coach Vincent Kompany has Bayern firing across the park but the star of the show has undoubtedly been Harry Kane.

Far from resting on his laurels after finally lifting a trophy last season when Bayern won the Bundesliga, Kane has gone to another level.

The England captain has 22 goals in 15 games in all competitions, but his creative impact has been crucial with the injured Jamal Musiala out for six months.

Kompany has begun playing Kane as a number 10 and encouraging him to drop deep, sometimes as far as defensive midfield.

Even squad rotation has not stopped the Bayern machine from rolling on.

On Saturday, Kompany benched Kane, wingers Luis Diaz and Michael Olise along with central defender Dayot Upamecano for a match against Bayer Leverkusen, who Bayern had not beaten in the league since 2022.

The Bavarians were 3-0 up at half-time, with the reborn Serge Gnabry and improving Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson among the scorers.

"We've won 15 games, that's good. But it has to continue -- it's not enough yet," Kompany told fans at Bayern's AGM on Sunday.

"I promise we will do everything to give you a successful season."

- PSG dominating in Europe -

Like Bayern, more often than not PSG can comfortably dispose of their domestic rivals and are judged by their European exploits.

Last season, PSG finally delivered on the continental stage, hitting form at just the right time.

The Parisians won their first Champions League title in June, thrashing Inter Milan at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

PSG are yet to hit their straps in Ligue 1 this season, but have saved their best performances for Europe.

With three games played -- all victories -- PSG sit atop the Champions League table, one place ahead of Bayern.

PSG won at Barcelona, thumped Atalanta and annihilated Leverkusen 7-2 away.

"Two top teams are meeting each other," said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

“We're going there, we're still unbeaten at the moment. We want to keep it that way.”