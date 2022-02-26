  • Facebook
    Ukraine war: Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off in Russia

    Russia and Ukraine are involved in a war situation. Meanwhile, Poland has refused to play its FIFA World Cup play-off match in Russia, condemning Russia’s actions.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Warsaw, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    It is a dangerous situation in Ukraine, as Russia conducts a military invasion and has inflicted war on the country. As a result, citizens, diplomats, and sportspersons condemn Russia’s acts. In the same light, Poland has refused to play its upcoming FIFA World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow on March 24.

    Polish Football Association (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza clarified the team players’ decision on Saturday that was back, including star striker Robert Lewandowski. Kulesza also stated that discussions are also being held with Sweden and the Czech Republic, who could be in line to play Russia or Poland in the next stage of the play-off in Russia on March 30.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine crisis - Ronaldo posts strong statement after Rangnick's comments

    “No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. It is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech associations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA,” Kulesza said in a tweet.

    The tweet was backed by Lewandowski, who wrote, “It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

    ALSO READ: Not Russia, France to host UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final; fans laud UEFA

    In the meantime, the statement from Poland National Team read, “We, the players of the Polish national team, together with the Polish Football Association, decided that as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, we do not intend to play in the play-off match against Russia.”

    “It is not an easy decision, but there are more important things in life than football. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian nation and our friend from the national team, Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Kyiv with his family,” the statement concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
