'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

Ukraine could not make it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing the Qualifier Playoffs to Wales on Sunday. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko asserted that Ukraine gave its all on the pitch.

It was an emotional defeat for Ukraine amidst tough times during its FIFA World Cup Qualifier Playoffs against Wales. Played at the Cardiff City Stadium, the Dragons rode to a 1-0 win, resulting in a 2-1 triumph, as the National Team was ousted in its bid to book its ticket for Qatar. On the other hand, it would be Wales' first appearance in the tournament after 64 years. Nonetheless, everyone's heart was with Ukraine, which is going through a challenging phase amidst the invasion by its neighbouring country Russia. Meanwhile, the National Team's Manchester City striker Oleksandr Zinchenko was emotional after the loss and affirmed that his side gave it all on the pitch vs the Dragons.

After the game, Zinchenko displayed, "Every one of us gave everything today. We left everything on the pitch. I don't think we deserved to lose, but that's football. It happens. Football is about emotions, we can bring some great emotions to our fans, but unfortunately, today we didn't get the result we wanted."

ALSO READ: 'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

"Everyone needs to continue to fight. As footballers, we need to represent our country as best we can. Everyone needs to live in peace, and we need to stop the war altogether. Today it's Ukraine, but who knows tomorrow? We need to stay together," added Zinchenko. Later, Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov also approved his boys of giving it all.

"I think we did everything we could, but I want the people in Ukraine to remember our team, our efforts. I want to say sorry we didn't score, but this is sports. I want to express my gratitude to Wales. I wish your team all the best in the World Cup, and the whole of Ukraine is very grateful to Wales," professed Petrakov, reports BBC.