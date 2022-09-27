Nations League: 'England has come together this week' - Gareth Southgate after Germany draw

England and Germany engaged during the UEFA Nations League, as both sides were involved in an enthraling clash, resulting in a 3-3 draw. English boss Gareth Southgate hailed his boys for 'coming together'.

It was an enthraling clash between England and Germany during the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL). Played at the Wembley Stadium in London, both sides settled for a 3-3 draw to finish third and fourth respectively. While Luke Shaw (72), Mason Mount (75) and Harry Kane (83) scored for the hosts, the visitors saw Ilkay Gündogan (52) and Kai Havertz (67 & 87) striking. The fans were entertained to the fullest, while English head coach Gareth Southgate heavily acclaimed his boys for coming together in this tie and growing and displaying mature gameplay.

Talking to Channel 4 after the draw, Southgate said, "As a group, they have come together this week. It has been a challenging period for the team, but they have grown. To an extent, we will always face pressure, so we need to be exposed to stress. We played a friendly against the Ivory Coast in March, and they went down to 10 men, and it became a non-event, and we learnt nothing."

"This week, we've learnt a huge amount. They've had to step forward and come together. It will benefit us in the long run. In the end, a couple of errors have cost us the goals, but I'll focus on the fact they played with tremendous spirit and showed a belief that we haven't shown in the last few games. I thought the crowd saw that and rose to that," added Southgate.

On the other hand, German manager Hansi Flick was notable about the positives from the draw, as he told DFB, "There are a lot of positives we can take from the game. But some negatives too that we will have to address. The team came back and equalized after conceding three quick goals. It was a good test."