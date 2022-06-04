Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League: Louis Van Gaal questions Steven Bergwijn's role with Tottenaham Hotspur

    The Netherlands head coach  Louis Van Gaal questioned Steven Bergwijn’s role with Tottenham Hotspur following a satisfactory performance against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23, UNL: Louis Van Gaal questions Steven Bergwijns role with Tottenaham Hotspur-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brussels, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    Netherlands head coach Louis Van Gaal was full of praise for winger Steven Bergwijn following his excellent performance in a big 4-1 win over Belgium during the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL). He also questioned Bergwijn’s lack of game-time at this current club Tottenham Hotspur. Since February, Bergwijn has not started a single game for the Spurs and has not played more than 30 minutes in any English Premier League (EPL) game. The lack of game-time throughout the season led to a potential January window transfer to Ajax. However, the transfer fell through. The Dutch Winger’s game-time also wasn’t helped by the January transfer of Winger Dejan Kuluveski to Spurs, who has thrived with the North London.

    Van Gaal praised Bergwijn for the Dutch Winger’s national team performance by saying, “Bergwijn played incredibly well. I don’t understand why he never plays at Spurs. That’s all I can say. Of course, they have a lot of choices there, but for us, he is worth his weight in gold. He played his best game, and with Frenkie, in Oranje, he is always a hit.”

    ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Austria thumps Croatia 3-0 in 1st match under Ralf Rangnick; boss reacts
     
    Van Gaal, who led his national team to their second-ever win against Belgium, reflected on his team’s performance by saying, “It may have seemed easy, but it wasn’t that easy. We deserved to win, we created the most chances, but Belgium also had chances – if the first one goes in, you get a completely different game. We must not forget that. We are in the process of the World Cup. I want to see a lot of players at work in the coming matches. A game against Belgium is the best game to judge players.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23, UNL: Austria thumps Croatia 3-0 in 1st match under Ralf Rangnick; boss reacts-ayh

    UEFA Nations League: Austria thumps Croatia 3-0 in 1st match under Ralf Rangnick; boss reacts

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23, UNL: France stunned by Denmark; assistant boss blames lack of sharpness-ayh

    UEFA Nations League: France stunned by Denmark; assistant boss blames lack of sharpness

    national basketball association, Adam Silver: NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term-krn

    Adam Silver: 'NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term'

    tennis Get well soon sascha Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak against Nadal snt

    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    tennis French Open 2022: Finalist Nadal predicts fighter Zverev's Grand Slam future snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal into finals; predicts Zverev's Grand Slam future

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

    NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

    Calcutta University to conduct exams in offline mode amid students' protests - adt

    Calcutta University to conduct exams in offline mode amid students' protests

    ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Lords being tipped as likely venue for final-ayh

    ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Lord's being tipped as likely venue for final

    Friday Box Office Collection Kamal Haasan Vikram Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Adivi Sesh Major drb

    Box Office Collection: Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Friday report of these films is out!

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam Class 10 result to be announced on June 7 - adt

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam Class 10 result to be announced on June 7

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon