UEFA Nations League: Louis Van Gaal questions Steven Bergwijn's role with Tottenaham Hotspur

Netherlands head coach Louis Van Gaal was full of praise for winger Steven Bergwijn following his excellent performance in a big 4-1 win over Belgium during the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL). He also questioned Bergwijn’s lack of game-time at this current club Tottenham Hotspur. Since February, Bergwijn has not started a single game for the Spurs and has not played more than 30 minutes in any English Premier League (EPL) game. The lack of game-time throughout the season led to a potential January window transfer to Ajax. However, the transfer fell through. The Dutch Winger’s game-time also wasn’t helped by the January transfer of Winger Dejan Kuluveski to Spurs, who has thrived with the North London.

Van Gaal praised Bergwijn for the Dutch Winger’s national team performance by saying, “Bergwijn played incredibly well. I don’t understand why he never plays at Spurs. That’s all I can say. Of course, they have a lot of choices there, but for us, he is worth his weight in gold. He played his best game, and with Frenkie, in Oranje, he is always a hit.”

ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Austria thumps Croatia 3-0 in 1st match under Ralf Rangnick; boss reacts



Van Gaal, who led his national team to their second-ever win against Belgium, reflected on his team’s performance by saying, “It may have seemed easy, but it wasn’t that easy. We deserved to win, we created the most chances, but Belgium also had chances – if the first one goes in, you get a completely different game. We must not forget that. We are in the process of the World Cup. I want to see a lot of players at work in the coming matches. A game against Belgium is the best game to judge players.